Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour

Police and staff at Union Square are warning disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated after a security dog was used to deter antisocial behaviour.

Security staff at Aberdeen’s biggest shopping centre employed the use of a security dog following reports of disruptive behaviour at the bus station this week.

Posts online about the incident showed around six staff in high vis jackets in position near the station’s doors.

Staff at Union Square said they are working with partners to continue ensuring the safety and security of employees and customers.

A spokeswoman for Union Square said: “The safety and security of our shoppers and colleagues is always our top priority.

“We are working with city stakeholders to ensure we can continue to provide a welcoming experience for our customers.”

‘It will not be tolerated’

Police said they had no involvement with using the security dog at the shopping centre but they are aware of concerns around antisocial behaviour in the area.

They encouraged anyone with any information regarding disruptive incidents to get in contact.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of the disruptive effect antisocial behaviour has on the local community and we are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour.

“It will not be tolerated and action will be taken when incidents are reported to us.

“Anyone with concerns about antisocial behaviour is asked to contact police by calling 101.”

The incident follows after police said officers from the Safer City Unit are “proactively” patrolling the city centre.

These are being undertaken in response to reports of disruptive behaviour in Aberdeen.

Sergeant Iain Fraser, from the Safer City Unit said, “We continue to proactively patrol the city centre and ensure that those who seek to disrupt the peace are dealt with robustly.”