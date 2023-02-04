Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour

By Lottie Hood
February 4, 2023, 3:30 pm Updated: February 4, 2023, 3:37 pm
Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Union Square say they are working to ensure shoppers have a safe experience. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Police and staff at Union Square are warning disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated after a security dog was used to deter antisocial behaviour.

Security staff at Aberdeen’s biggest shopping centre employed the use of a security dog following reports of disruptive behaviour at the bus station this week.

Posts online about the incident showed around six staff in high vis jackets in position near the station’s doors.

Staff at Union Square said they are working with partners to continue ensuring the safety and security of employees and customers.

There were reports of disruptive behaviour at the bus station in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman for Union Square said: “The safety and security of our shoppers and colleagues is always our top priority.

“We are working with city stakeholders to ensure we can continue to provide a welcoming experience for our customers.”

‘It will not be tolerated’

Police said they had no involvement with using the security dog at the shopping centre but they are aware of concerns around antisocial behaviour in the area.

They encouraged anyone with any information regarding disruptive incidents to get in contact.

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of the disruptive effect antisocial behaviour has on the local community and we are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour.

“It will not be tolerated and action will be taken when incidents are reported to us.

“Anyone with concerns about antisocial behaviour is asked to contact police by calling 101.”

The incident follows after police said officers from the Safer City Unit are “proactively” patrolling the city centre.

These are being undertaken in response to reports of disruptive behaviour in Aberdeen.  

Sergeant Iain Fraser, from the Safer City Unit said, “We continue to proactively patrol the city centre and ensure that those who seek to disrupt the peace are dealt with robustly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
Kirk Street in Peterhead was cordoned off in the early hours of this morning following reports of a fire and a gas leak at a local business. Image: Google Street Maps.
Peterhead residents evacuated as firefighters deal with gas leak
Could planning changes spell trouble for the proposed Banchory retail park?
Could eco-friendly Scottish planning changes scupper Banchory retail park branded 'disaster for the environment'?
2
Jonney Gardner and Malin Tangnaes. Image: Kath Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns pub hosts pop-up…
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - David youngson Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Man carried out unprovoked assaults on two women after one asked him 'What's up?'
The Flying Stag bar at The Fife Arms is a must visit in Braemar. Image: The Fife Arms
Restaurant review: Fill up on quality scran at The Flying Stag at The Fife…
The meeting will be held at Tillydrone Community Centre from 10am on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Activist group holding meeting on cost-of-living crisis in Tillydrone
Kemnay breakfast and after school club
Aberdeenshire breakfast club on brink of collapse due to 'crippling' £12,000 council charges
Aboyne Swimming Pool
Aboyne swimming pool repairs to last until Easter holidays
Ksenija Ostapchuka hosts events for the Russian community in Aberdeen. Image: Ksenija Flammere Events.
Russian events organiser in Aberdeen stresses 'no politics' at events in city

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Angus and Ewan McCall are heading to the breed sale at Castle Douglas next week.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
The A87 is closed in both directions at Sconser. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
Wild boar. Image: Stock.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands
Emma Roddick MSP is fighting for the rights of victims of crime in the pre-trial period. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
Gordon McConachie and family are heading to the breed event in Oban next weekend with two bulls. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies
SCHEME: Foresight Sustainable Forestry aims to use 348 acres of farmland for the Burn of Bellyhack woodland creation.
Community's outrage over tree-planting on farmland
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
A Scottish Ambulance Service air ambulance. Photo by Shutterstock.
Man airlifted to hospital after falling on Thurso beach
Ferry crossings between Ullapool and Lochboisdale have been called off due to an obstruction around its propeller. Image: Shutterstock.
CalMac ferry MV Hebrides out of service due to fouled propeller
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter

Editor's Picks

Most Commented