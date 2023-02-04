New appointments at SAYFC and NFUS

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A farmer’s daughter from Caithness has been appointed junior development officer of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs’ (SAYFC) north region.

Fiona Swanson, who hails from Dunnet, is a past member of Halkirk YFC and has participated at a number of regional and national events throughout her time with the association.

Ms Swanson previously worked as pupil support assistant and will now work alongside the rest of SAYFC‘s team including Janelle Anderson, who is regional events manager for Grampian.

“I’m excited to get stuck into my new role with SAYFC and it’s shaping up to be a busy one with preparations underway for the Highland Rally in May,” said Ms Swanson.

“The association wouldn’t be what it is without the grass route members and it’s a privilege to be given the opportunity to work alongside them to help ensure they take full advantage of the amazing opportunities the SAYFC has to offer.”

‘SAYFC offers amazing opportunities’

Meanwhile, Sheena Foster, the former national manager of SAYFC, has moved to NFU Scotland (NFUS) to be regional manager of Forth and Clyde.

She takes on the NFUS role from Lisa Roberts, who moved on to pastures new on Skye last November after being a regional manager with the union for 21 years.

NFUS has also appointed Holly Fitzsimmons as the new regional manager for Ayrshire, after Christine Cuthbertson stood down from the role after 25 years.

Both Ms Foster and Ms Fitzsimmons are farmers’ daughters and have worked closely in the industry.