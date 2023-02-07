Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five motorists have been reported for speeding at more than 100mph after police carried out speed checks on Aberdeenshire roads.

Officers from the North East Road Policing Unit carried out speed checks at the weekend and caught several cars well above the speed limit.

Police clocked one car travelling more than 100mph in a 60mph zone on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road near Hatton on Saturday.

The same day, another car was caught speeding at 107mph on the A92 between Blackdog and Aberdeen in a 70mph zone.

A 35-year-old man was reported to the Procurator Fiscal following the A90 incident, while a 46-year-old man was reported following the A92 incident.

‘No journey is worth taking these kinds of risks for’

On Sunday, February 5, two cars were detected travelling at 108mph and 111mph on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) in a 70mph zone.

A woman and man, both aged 28, have been reported in connection with both incidents.

Police also detected a car travelling at 115mph in a 60mph zone on the A944 Westhill to Alford road near Dunecht.

Sergeant Geoff Smart said: “Drivers who think they can disregard the speed limits show a complete disregard for their own safety and the safety of every other innocent person on the road.

“The consequences of excessive speed are well documented and very real – the speed limits exist for a reason. No journey is worth taking these kinds of risks for.

“Please slow down, respect the safety of other road users and if you’re tempted to speed then think about what the consequences of your decision could be.”