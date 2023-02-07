Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Art Gallery is making its visitor experience more accessible by introducing relaxed sessions every Monday.

The relaxed days are tailored to neurodivergent people of all ages, as well as adults living with dementia, those with mental health problems and anyone with sensory needs.

The gallery has teamed up with Aberdeen-based charity Me Too! to provide “sensory first aid” training to staff and to develop resources for visitors.

These will include an access guide, visual story, a sensory den set up in a quiet space and sensory kits with dark glasses, ear defenders and fidget toys.

Phionna McInnes, from We Too!, said: “As a customer-driven organisation, it’s our aim to reverse the inclusion model where Relaxed Sessions are predominantly for Additional Support Needs participants, but in fact everyone is welcome as long as they are aware of the needs of others visiting at that time.

“It’s been great working with the gallery team and other partners the city who are passionate about inclusion and creating the best customer experience for everyone.”

The gallery will remain open to all visitors on Mondays but bookings for large groups will not be accepted to try and keep the environment as relaxed as possible.

Councillor Martin Greig added: “Aberdeen Art Gallery is a place for everyone to visit. The support from the We Too! team will help to make the gallery more accessible to individuals with issues of neurodivergency.”

Relaxed Mondays will begin on February 13.