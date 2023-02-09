One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A one-car crash on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Bucksburn is causing tailbacks on the route.

The incident happened at around 10.15am this morning on Inverurie Road near Bucksburn police station.

The road has remained open following the incident, but it has caused traffic to back up in the area.

Police were called to the scene and the incident has caused delays on various Stagecoach bus routes that go through the area.

The bus company confirmed that the incident did not involve any of their buses, but announced that inbound services nine, 10, x20 and 727 would be subject to delays, due to there being no suitable diversion routes available.