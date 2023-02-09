Three charged after police find £4,000 of diamorphine and cocaine in Peterhead raids

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been charged after £4,000 worth of drugs were recovered in Peterhead.

Two men, aged 41 and 45, and a 38-year-old woman have been charged after officers carried out drug search warrants in the north-east town on Tuesday.

Officers recovered diamorphine and cocaine as well as items related to supplying drugs.

The estimated value of the recovered drugs was over £4,000.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers are urging anyone with any concerns about the abuse of drugs, or the supply of drugs, to get in touch.

Report concerns to us

Inspector Rory Campbell said: “We remain committed to disrupting those involved in operating and benefiting from the supply of illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“We rely on information from the public. If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs or those who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, there are many ways you can get in touch and help us, many of which are anonymous.”

Anyone with concerns can call the police on 101 or on their website.

Reports can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, young people can give information anonymously through Fearless.