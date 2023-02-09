Cycling: Cuminestown’s Neah Evans wins team pursuit gold at European Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cuminestown cyclist Neah Evans has won gold in the women’s team pursuit at the European Championships.

Evans, alongside Katie Archibald, Josie Knight and Anna Morris, swept to victory over Italy in Grenchen in a time of 4:13.890.

Great Britain cruised through the two qualifying rounds and were in control throughout the final, beating the Italians by two seconds.

It means that Evans is now a champion at British, world and European level and could still add further silverware to her record this week.

The 32-year-old will also contest the points race on Saturday evening, the event in which she was crowned world champion in October.