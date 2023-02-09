Cycling: Cuminestown’s Neah Evans wins team pursuit gold at European Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cycling: Cuminestown’s Neah Evans wins team pursuit gold at European Championships

By Sophie Goodwin
February 9, 2023, 8:20 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 10:21 pm
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.

Cuminestown cyclist Neah Evans has won gold in the women’s team pursuit at the European Championships.

Evans, alongside Katie Archibald, Josie Knight and Anna Morris, swept to victory over Italy in Grenchen in a time of 4:13.890.

Great Britain cruised through the two qualifying rounds and were in control throughout the final, beating the Italians by two seconds.

It means that Evans is now a champion at British, world and European level and could still add further silverware to her record this week.

The 32-year-old will also contest the points race on Saturday evening, the event in which she was crowned world champion in October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Neah Evans ready to mix it with the best at European Championships
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Curling: Elgin's Gregor Ewan named in Scotland squad for World Wheelchair Championships
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross…
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
The new regional coach aiming to bring through Highland and Moray tennis stars
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Springfield Scottish Squash Open to return to Inverness in September
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith to find out if she's landed Great Britain berth…
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir says X Games medal was 'dream come true'
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 finalists REVEALED – including details on personal trainer prize public…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger looks to the future in final tour

Most Read

1
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End
2
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved
2
3
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave
4
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
5
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
6
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP

More from Press and Journal

Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Four Highland charities scoop rewards from Press Ball fundraising
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Lee Miller lifts lid on Steve Agnew - the coach players 'buzz off' -…
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Jim Hunter: We'll never fix regional inequalities with such pitiful 'levelling up' investment
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
North Region Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter head to third-placed Dyce in important…
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Highland take positives from Scottish Cup clash against Premiership victors Musselburgh
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Elgin City's Jake Dolzanski points to pace as winning route against favourites Ayr United…
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
It was cheers not tears for Billy Mckay as Caley Thistle won Scottish Cup…
Neah Evans has won gold in the women's team pursuit at the European Championships.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 10 - as Brora Rangers get set…
David Harris has already spent £6,000 on a garden revamp he may be ordered to undo
Golf entrepreneur scraps front garden putting green plans after Aberdeen neighbours complain

Editor's Picks

Most Commented