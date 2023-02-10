Woman taken to hospital following A93 crash near Banchory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash near Banchory.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 11.30am.

The A93 Aberdeen to Aboyne road was closed between the Aberdeenshire town and Crathes for more than two hours, with traffic building up in both directions.

A number of bus services in the area were diverted and subject to lengthy delays, with with Stagecoach buses from Ballater among those most affected.

Police said one woman has been taken to hospital for treatment, however, the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The vehicle was recovered and the road reopened at about 2pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.35am on Friday, February 10, officers were called to a report of a one vehicle crash on the A93 near Banchory.

“A woman has been taken to hospital. The vehicle has been recovered.”

#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to the RTC on A93 near Crathes some 201 services may be subject to lengthy delays as they have a long diversion to follow. Inbound buses from Ballater in the next hour will be worst affected. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/zJ4Yo6bjWW — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) February 10, 2023