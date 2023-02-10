Prized breed painting back in family fold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prized breed painting back in family fold

By Katrina Macarthur
February 10, 2023, 2:29 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 2:43 pm
Ashley Warren was reunited with a piece of his family’s history when he paid £10,000 for the painting of a white Beef Shorthorn heifer from 1848 which had previously belonged to his late step-grandfather Alban Mann.
A 19th century painting of a Smithfield winning Beef Shorthorn cow has found its way back to its former owner's family while raising £10,000 for the Beef Shorthorn Society's membership development fund.

A 19th century painting of a Smithfield winning Beef Shorthorn cow has found its way back to its former owner’s family while raising £10,000 for the Beef Shorthorn Society’s membership development fund.

The painting had been donated to the society by the late Basil Mann, who had inherited it in 1994 from his uncle Alban Mann, himself a descendant of the cow’s owner, John Mann, of Fenstanton.

It was auctioned at the society’s annual dinner at the Stirling Bull Sales.

Society operations manager Clive Brown, said the painting had been in the society’s possession for the last three years, but the society had held back from doing anything with it during the pandemic.

Purchaser Ashley Warren, of the Wappenham herd, Northamptonshire, said: “The picture had been owned by my step-grandfather, Alban Mann, and I always had a fascination with it during my childhood and teenage years, to the extent that I took it upon myself to research the story of the heifer and the painting as a teenager.

“When Alban Mann passed away in 1994, he left all seven of his grandchildren £40,000 each and that money was an amazing boost to my then fledgling business. However, the painting was left to his nephew, Basil, and earlier this year I’d commented to my wife, Sheena, that following Basil’s death the painting must have found a new home elsewhere.

“A couple of days after that passing comment, I received the Beef Shorthorn newsletter and was amazed to see the news of the painting and the plan to auction it. It was such a surreal moment coming so soon after I’d had that conversation.”

Having contacted the Beef Shorthorn Society to explain his connection to the painting Ashley headed to Stirling for the sole purpose of buying the painting. “The opportunity to own the painting that had held such a fascination hanging behind my grandfather’s chair all those years ago was one I couldn’t miss.

“I’d like to think he’d be delighted to see that I spent some of my inheritance securing a piece of family history and at the same time supporting the Beef Shorthorn Society and member and youth development within the breed.,” explained Ashley.

“The painting will have pride of place in our home and I will take enormous pleasure from seeing it every day,” he added.

Clive Brown added that the auction took an emotional turn when the crowd heard the story of the painting following Ashley’s winning bid.

Mr Brown, said: “Very few people were aware of Ashley’s connection to the painting until after he bought it. It certainly made for a fitting end to the breed’s bicentenary celebrations.”

