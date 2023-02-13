Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been charged in connection with an attempted break-in that happened in Bridge of Don last night.

At around 7.45pm, police were called following reports of the incident taking place in the Balgownie Road area of the Aberdeen suburb.

Officers stopped a vehicle that was travelling on Ellon Road and arrested four men in connection with the incident.

Two men, aged 22 and 35, were charged in connection with a “number of offences” and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

The remaining two were released “pending further inquiries”, police confirmed.