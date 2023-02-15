Vigils to honour tragic teen Brianna Ghey to be held in Inverness and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vigils to honour tragic teen Brianna Ghey to be held in Inverness and Aberdeen

By Ross Hempseed
February 15, 2023, 12:14 pm Updated: February 15, 2023, 4:57 pm
Brianna Ghey stabbed in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday, February 11. Image: Family handout/Warrington Police/PA Wire.
Brianna Ghey stabbed in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday, February 11. Image: Family handout/Warrington Police/PA Wire.

Vigils will be held this weekend in Inverness and Aberdeen to pay tribute to transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, a 16-year-old trans girl, was found stabbed and bleeding on a path in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday February 11.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was described by her family as a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

In the days following her death, a boy and girl, both aged 15, were charged in connection with the incident.

To pay tribute and to honour the “strong and fearless” Brianna Ghey, several vigils are planned across the UK, including in Aberdeen and Inverness.

LGBT+ community gather to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance in Inverness. Image: Karen Lindsay.

Organisers in Aberdeen want to offer people a chance to come together and mourn her death and “remember all those lost to bigotry, hatred and/or violence”.

The Aberdeen vigil will be held on Saturday February 18, at 5pm outside Marischal College where people can light a candle in Ms Ghey’s memory.

Organiser, Guy Ingerson, said: “When we heard the news of Brianna’s murder, it was devastating. To learn of someone so young having their life snatched away like this, it is horrifying.

‘This needs to stop before more people get hurt’

“Whilst we don’t know the full circumstances surrounding her death, we do know the context in which her death has taken place.

“Hate crimes directed towards LGBT+ people continue to rise, with bullying, abuse and even assault becoming more frequent.

“Some prominent figures have been relentless in spreading fear and hate towards trans people, and the wider LGBT+ community more generally.

“This needs to stop before more people get hurt. All of us are thinking of Brianna’s loved ones at this time.”

A similar event is being held in Falcon Square in the centre of Inverness at noon.

Stephen Doyle, a committee member of Highland Pride, says the death of Brianna Ghey has “all the hallmarks of the type of transphobic abuse seen regularly these days”.

Inverness Kiki Family a weekly meet-up group in Inverness. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Mr Doyle is responsible for helping create LGBT+ safe spaces in Inverness, including a weekly group called Inverness Kiki Family.

“Understandably, there has been a huge outpouring of grief across the country, with candlelit vigils spontaneously occurring in over 30 cities.

“I think it speaks to the growth, and increasing engagement and visibility of the LGBT+ community in the Highlands and Inverness, that the community here have also called for and planned a vigil.”

Tags

Conversation

