Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again

By Chris Cromar
February 20, 2023, 12:27 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 3:53 pm
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
A former Cove Rangers player and his wife are running the Edinburgh Marathon in May to raise funds for their aunt, who has been diagnosed with cancer multiple times.

Personal trainer Ryan Stott, 33, who played for the now Scottish Championship side between 2013 and 2018, and Leah, 33, a hairdresser, have been in training for the event and have raised more than £5,000.

Ryan Stott playing for Cove Rangers in 2017. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Mrs Stott’s aunt, Margaret Garden, 73, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year, having previously had breast cancer twice in the past, and has recently finished her latest batch of chemotherapy.

The hairdresser from the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen said she and her husband are running the marathon and raising money for charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mrs Stott said: “Everything we’re doing in this marathon is for her. It’s really sad, but she’s a fighter, she’s definitely a fighter. So as long as she keeps that mentality going, she’ll be good hopefully.”

More than £5,000 raised so far

It will be her first marathon. Mr Stott ran the Edinburgh marathon six years ago in memory of his grandfather after he died of cancer.

Mrs Stott said: “Ryan ran that with very little training, but we’ve been smashing our training and we’re over £5,000 raised so far, and Macmillan Cancer Support have been in touch quite a bit.

“They said that we’re top fundraisers at the moment of all the people that have taken part, they’ve been following our story. They’ve put us on their wall of fame, so I guess that means something.”

Ryan Stott with daughter Ariyah, 6, and Leah with son Preston, 3. The couple are in training for the Edinburgh Marathon. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

With more than £5,000 raised so far, Mrs Stott is hoping to raise £10,000, although admits that this target “is a bit over the top”, however, she has taken heart from the fact that two companies have donated a combined £1,500 to them.

“And now we’re more than £5,000, it’s like we just keep going for the next £1,000 to £6,000 or whatever,” she said.

“It’s just exciting, because it makes it more exciting for us as well, constantly seeing the funds go up.”

The fundraising has also helped Margaret, who finished her treatment earlier this month, with her niece saying that she is “really, really motivated” by the amount that has been raised so far.

Despite being very ill and being in a lot of pain, she has already booked her hotel room to watch Mr and Mrs Stott take part in the marathon on May 28.

‘You’ve got to be able to put your positive pants on and just get going’

“For her just to have that mentality to say, ‘you know what, I’m going to go and watch my niece and her husband do it’ and to me that’s a huge thing.

“Cancer is horrible and it affects so many people, but it’s the way you deal with it. You’ve got to be able to put your positive pants on and just get going.

“My auntie’s one for not wanting people crying, she doesn’t like people being negative around her. She just wants positive vibes her way and being 73, she’s quite a fighter. She’s a proper warrior in our family, that’s for sure.”

Margaret Garden has had cancer four times. Image: Leah Stott.

