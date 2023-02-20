Aberdeen curler Rebecca Morrison to lead Scottish team at world championships next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen curler Rebecca Morrison to lead Scottish team at world championships next month

By Paul Third
February 20, 2023, 12:30 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 3:27 pm
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women's curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison and her rink after retaining their Scottish women's curling title for 2023. Image: Scottish Curling

Aberdeen curler Rebecca Morrison has been confirmed as skip for the Scottish women’s team at next month’s world championships in Sweden.

Fellow European championship medal winners and national champions, Team Mouat, will represent Scotland in the men’s event with the women’s event running from March 18 to 26. The men’s event is the  following week from April 1 to 9.

Morrison and teammates Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair and Sophie Jackson will be hoping for better luck during their trip to Sandviken in Sweden after their participation last year was cut short due to a Covid outbreak in the camp.

Morrison said: “Last year was incredibly difficult, having to withdraw from the World Championships, especially as you just never know when you’re going to get an opportunity like that again, so we’re absolutely delighted to be getting it just a year later and hopefully everything will go a lot smoother this time.”

Looking forward to World Curling Championships

The team go into the event with confidence after taking bronze in the European Championships earlier this season as well as going unbeaten in retaining their national title.

Morrison said: “Even though it’s now a case of selection for the World Championships, winning the Scottish title meant so much to our team. It’s such an important competition to us.

Rebecca Morrison will be skip for Team Scotland at the World Curling Championships. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins

“Having the experience of the Europeans, where curling is so strong right now and getting a good few wins over great teams there, gives us so much confidence going into these World Championships.

“At the Europeans we got wins over teams such as Sweden and Italy, so that puts us in good stead.

“Goal one will be to make the play-offs and we’ll just take it step by step from there. We know it’s going to be tough out there.

“There are a lot of brilliant teams and plenty that we’ve never played before, so it will be a new experience for us and we’re just looking forward to taking in as much as we can ahead of these Olympic qualifying points years that are coming up.”

Euros experience will be vital for Team Morrison

Morrison and her team will be returning to the country where they claimed their bronze in the European Championship and the skip is hoping to draw on that experience on the world stage.

She said: “We have some great memories of playing in Sweden from the other month and it’s also great that it’s so close to home, so we’re going to have plenty family and friends coming out to watch us play.”

Both Scotland teams will be joined by Olympians as their fifth players with Jen Dodds, who had just won a gold medal this time last year, returning to the full version of the game after a season spent focusing on mixed doubles.

For the men’s team 2018 Olympian Kyle Waddell continues in the role after winning gold in the European Championship with Team Mouat in November.

Team Morrison – Rebecca Morrison, Gina Aitken, Sophie Sinclair, Sophie Jackson, Jen Dodds (alternate), Nancy Smith (team coach), Greg Drummond (coach), Nigel Holl (team leader).

Team Mouat – Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, Kyle Waddell (alternate), Michael Goodfellow (team coach), Ross Paterson (coach), Nigel Holl (team leader)

