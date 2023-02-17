Health and safety watchdog called after scaffolding blows off Tillydrone flats following Storm Otto

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The health and safety watchdog is investigating a situation at a block of flats in Tillydrone after its scaffolding blew away in Storm Otto.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it will be liaising with Aberdeen City Council regarding the incident.

Winds gusting up to 80mph have swept Aberdeen today as a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

Winds caused the scaffolding at Elphinstone Court to collapse early on Friday morning.

The fire service, police, Aberdeen City Council and building contractor Skyform all attended the scene.

Images showed the devastating winds had destroyed most of the scaffolding.

It is understood the rope which connected to a platform had snapped which caused it to fall and take out some of the supporting structure.

This then caused the scaffolding to collapse.

Workers had been at the site since October to make repairs to the outside of the building.

However, some residents of the tower block have raised concerns not enough steps were taken to ensure the scaffolding was secure in the first place.

‘Cables were not entirely secure’

Jevgeniy Saturin, 38, has lived in Elphinstone Court since 2014 and believes the scaffolding had not been installed properly.

He said: “Metal cables that attach to the top of the building are not entirely secure and are a bit loose and swinging. They have been bashing against the wall all night until this happened.

“Each time they hit the wall, there is a strong knock and vibration going through the whole building block and it has been happening quite often recently.”

He believes the incident could have been extremely dangerous as chunks flew off which would “instantly kill” if they were to hit somebody.

Aberdeen City Council secured site

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of this incident and made the contractor aware. They have been on site with Scottish Fire and Rescue Services this morning making the site secure.

“Both the police and SFRS have now signed off the site as secure. The cradle was put in place for structural repairs to the building.”

An HSE spokesman said: “We are liaising with Aberdeen City Council in relation to this incident.”

The watchdog said they will be able to provide a further update in a week’s time.