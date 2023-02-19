NorthLink Ferries sailings facing disruption until Tuesday due to forecast adverse weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All sailings of NorthLink Ferries could be cancelled on Monday due to a poor weather forecast.

The ferry company – which serves Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeen – has announced many of its services may be cancelled tomorrow.

Due to the “adverse weather” forecasted over the next few days, NorthLink Ferries said services could be disrupted until Tuesday, February 21.

Several sailings from Stromness to Scrabster have already been cancelled this evening.

Winds of up to 60mph forecast

The news comes following a weekend full of storms and weather warnings for the north and north-east.

From 5pm tonight, strong winds are again expected with wind gusts of up to 60mph forecast in Kirkwall, Orkney and up to 54mph in Lerwick, Shetland.

In Aberdeen, wind gusts of up to 46mph are expected this evening before settling to 28mph overnight.

NorthLink Ferries stated online that all sailings on Monday are now “under review with a high probability of cancellation”.

Further updates will follow this afternoon or Monday morning as forecasts are updated.

❌RED #Mallaig #SmallIsles 19Feb Due to strong winds and swell conditions, this service has been cancelled. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) February 19, 2023

CalMac cancelled several of its sailings this morning including its Oban to Castlebay and Mallaig to Small Isles services.

The operator has since confirmed that all services from Mallaig are cancelled for the remainder of the day.

They said they expect services to run tomorrow but warned passage time may be longer due to the weather conditions.