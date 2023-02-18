Further icy conditions forecast across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Further icy conditions forecast across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

By Ellie Milne
February 18, 2023, 12:04 pm
A man walking through snow with his hood up
Continued icy conditions are forecast across much of the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Residents across the north and north-east are being warned to expect icy weather overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice which covers all of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

It also covers much of the Highlands, from Fort William and Ullapool in the west all the way up to Thurso in the north.

The warning is in place from midnight and will continue until 8am on Sunday morning.

Forecasters have said icy patches are likely to appear on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

This includes a number of major roads, such as the A9 between Perth and Inverness, with motorists told to dive to the conditions.

The Met Office is also encouraging people to remain cautious to prevent injuries from slips and falls on the icy surfaces.

Lowest temperatures on Sunday morning 

Aviemore 0C
Inverness 3C
Aberdeen 3C
Fort William 4C
Tomintoul 1C
Alness 2C
Elgin 3C
Peterhead 3C
Ballater 1C
Alford 1C
Kingussie 1C
Wick 3C

Another yellow weather warning for ice and snow was in place for parts of the Highlands until 9am this morning.

Residents were told to expect potential delays and disruptions when travelling due to the cold weather.

Throughout Friday morning, a number of areas also faced disruption due to consistent strong winds.

Fallen trees and insecure buildings led to road closures, while many homes are still without power.

