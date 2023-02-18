Further icy conditions forecast across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents across the north and north-east are being warned to expect icy weather overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice which covers all of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

It also covers much of the Highlands, from Fort William and Ullapool in the west all the way up to Thurso in the north.

The warning is in place from midnight and will continue until 8am on Sunday morning.

Forecasters have said icy patches are likely to appear on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

This includes a number of major roads, such as the A9 between Perth and Inverness, with motorists told to dive to the conditions.

The Met Office is also encouraging people to remain cautious to prevent injuries from slips and falls on the icy surfaces.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Ice across parts of Scotland

Sunday 0000 – 0800 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/f6Sq3vgNmP — Met Office (@metoffice) February 18, 2023

Lowest temperatures on Sunday morning

Aviemore 0C

Inverness 3C

Aberdeen 3C

Fort William 4C

Tomintoul 1C

Alness 2C

Elgin 3C

Peterhead 3C

Ballater 1C

Alford 1C

Kingussie 1C

Wick 3C

Another yellow weather warning for ice and snow was in place for parts of the Highlands until 9am this morning.

Residents were told to expect potential delays and disruptions when travelling due to the cold weather.

Throughout Friday morning, a number of areas also faced disruption due to consistent strong winds.

Fallen trees and insecure buildings led to road closures, while many homes are still without power.