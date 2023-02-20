First Aberdeen reintroduces 1A service to and from RGU amid increased demand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Aberdeen has re-launched its express bus to and from Robert Gordon University (RGU).

The 1A service, which offers students quicker journeys from the city centre to Garthdee, was reintroduced today after a nearly three-year absence.

While number 1 and 2 remained in operation throughout the pandemic, 1A was cancelled at the beginning of lockdown in March 2020.

First Aberdeen now hopes the relaunch of the service will meet increased demand for travel as students return to full-time learning on campus.

It comes after dozens of learners complained about being late for classes and missing out on their studies due to the lack of enough RGU-bound buses.

Some said they often have to wait up to an hour to board a bus, watching multiple buses going past with a message of apology displayed, saying they are full.

The company had previously stressed they have added extra buses throughout the day to match demand, but major queues could still be seen at bus stops every morning.

The reintroduces service is hoped to ease that pressure, while also offering new benefits for smoother journeys.

It will also now be tracked on the First Bus App, allowing customers to see when the service is arriving and the on board capacity at that time.