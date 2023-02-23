Pensioner, 77, dies after crashing car near Kemnay Academy garden due to ‘medical episode’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 77-year-old man has died after he fell ill behind the wheel and crashed near the grounds of Kemnay Academy.

Police, fire and the ambulance service were called to the incident, near Bremner Way, at 11.30am yesterday.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene, however, the man was pronounced dead shortly after. His family has been informed.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a car going into a garden in Kemnay, close to Bremner Way, at around 11.30am on Thursday.

“A 77-year-old man, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene following a medical episode. His next-of-kin have been made aware.”

Parents of the nearby school were informed of the incident, with teachers reassuring them it is not related to any member of staff or pupil at risk.

It is understood the air ambulance helicopter landed close to Kemnay Academy at around 1pm. Fire service also deployed two appliances to assist.

The message sent out by teachers read: “Please be aware, there has been an emergency incident in the village, it is not related to the school or pupils.

“A number of emergency vehicles are in attendance.”