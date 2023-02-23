Gaps identified by Aberdeen Uni study in male breast cancer treatment could have ‘major implications’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gaps identified by Aberdeen Uni study in male breast cancer treatment could have ‘major implications’

By Lottie Hood
February 23, 2023, 6:24 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 7:39 pm
Valerie Speirs, Professor of Molecular Oncology and Breast Cancer Researcher. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.
Valerie Speirs, Professor of Molecular Oncology and Breast Cancer Researcher. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen University study on male breast cancer management and treatment has helped identify differences which could have a major impact.

The study, carried out by university professors and NHS Grampian staff, reviewed 29 years of scientific papers on male breast cancer.

With only around 400 men diagnosed with the disease each year in the UK – compared to 66,000 women- finding enough samples to study can be “challenging”.

Around 400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Image: Action Press/Shutterstock

This is why, world-leading cancer expert professor Valerie Speirs, chairwoman in molecular oncology at Aberdeen University, said the review of research already carried out was “vital”.

Professor Speirs said: “For decades male breast cancer has been understudied, and because men tend to visit their GP much later with symptoms the outcome for men can be worse than women.

“However, things are starting to change and there has been real progress in this area over the last decade.”

Men ‘crying out’ for specific gender research

Examining scientific papers from 1992 t0 2021, the review identified “major differences” between male and female conditions.

One of these was identifying the way male bodies responded differently from females to sex hormones. Also, breast tumours in males were found to have higher levels of oestrogen receptors.

Other differences included more abundant proteins being identified in men which could lead to more targeted treatments.

The review also highlighted the need to consider ethnicity.

Male breast cancer incidence is reportedly two to two and a half-fold higher in black men, which has yet to be investigated.

Professor Valerie Speirs, chair in Molecular Oncology at the University of Aberdeen. Image: Friends of Anchor.

Professor Speirs explains: “Male breast cancer, while still rare, is becoming increasingly common, yet men are treated in exactly the same way as women.

“Scientists are now starting to work more collaboratively to establish bigger collections of male breast cancer samples which allow us to study this in more detail and extend our work beyond just observational findings which can be one of the disadvantages of studying a rare illness.

“From my interactions with men with breast cancer they are crying out for specific research to be done on the male version of the disease.

“Our investigation has identified gaps that need to be filled which in the long term which could eventually inform the standard of care, and that’s something that men really want.”

The study is also available as a podcast on The Lancet Oncology.

