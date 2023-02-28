Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity

By Ellie Milne
February 28, 2023, 5:00 pm
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen square dancing group has come together to raise money for a cancer charity which supported one of its member’s families.

The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers decided to raise money for the UK charity Ovacome after member Sheila Esson’s daughter was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The 76-year-old, from Bucksburn, and her fellow square dancers have raised a grand total of £2,469.20 over the past year.

She said: “Every year we choose a charity to raise funds for, usually for a cause that affects someone in the group.

“This past year, it’s been for myself. My daughter, Gillian, got support from Ovacome after her diagnosis so we’ve been raising money for them.”

The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers pictured with with Gillian Esson, centre, flanked by Lee Priestly of Ovacome, left and Gina Mathieson, right. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Support from Ovacome

Gillian Esson was diagnosed in July 2020 at the height of the pandemic and has been supported by the charity throughout her cancer journey.

She first went to the doctor due to “24/7 bloating” and was quickly called back in for a face-to-face appointment.

The 53-year-old said: “When that happens during a pandemic, you know it’s not going to be good news.

“At the very beginning when there’s so much going through your mind, and you haven’t learned enough about it, the support and knowledge from Ovacome was fantastic.

“I’ve been to them for a few different things and they’ve always been so helpful, and so lovely with it. I don’t use them all the time, but I know that they’re always there with a kind word. You can’t get better than that.”

Gillian Esson was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in July 2020 and has been supported by Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

‘Living life to the full’

Following a successful operation in October 2020 and a round of chemotherapy, a scan showed that a new tumour had appeared which changed Miss Esson’s diagnosis from curable to incurable.

She continued: “The emotional side has been its own journey. Hearing you have cancer is never a good thing, hearing it’s incurable adds that extra layer of difficulty to it.

“I’ve had friends and family around me which has been fantastic. One of my friends recommended a mindfulness course, which is rooted in Buddhism, and it’s really helped me to come to terms with what I’m going through and to appreciate each individual day as it happens.”

Her mum added that Miss Esson has focused on the positives over the past few years and is “living life to the full”.

She added: “She’s a fantastic person with a new lease of life.”

The square dancing group have been raising fund for the past year. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Special dance night

The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers have spent the past 12 months raising the money through different activities, including raffles and selling homemade toffee.

On Monday, the mother and daughter joined the dedicated square dancers at a special dance evening at WRI Hall in Kirk Brae, Cults to celebrate the achievement.

Ovacome’s fundraising manager, Lee Priestly, also travelled up from London to receive the cheque – and join in with the dancing.

Victoria Clare, chief executive of Ovacome, said: “Ovacome is a small charity with a big job to do and we use our funds very cautiously to make sure we support as many people as possible who are affected by ovarian cancer in the ways they need most.

“The fundraising efforts by the Aberdeen Kilt Kickers have been incredible and we are so very grateful. These funds will help us to keep our support services running and ensure that we can provide information to people who need it at the right time.

“It really makes a very big difference and we are so grateful to everyone involved in the fundraising.”

Lee Priestly, from Ovacome, travelled up to Aberdeen for the dance night. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

As the UK’s national ovarian cancer support charity, Ovacome provides a 24-hour online forum, as well as a telephone, e-mail, text and an instant chat line.

Those who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and their loved ones, can also take part in regional events and access online talks and workshops.

To mark Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, which runs throughout March, the charity is sharing key information about the disease.

Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women in the UK, with six in 10 cases diagnosed at a late stage.

The money raised for Ovacome was handed over during the special dance night. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The symptoms can be very similar to other conditions, such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and the menopause.

Ovacome uses the acronym Beatto highlight the most common signs people should look out for:

  • B is for bloating that does not come and go
  • E is for difficulty eating and feeling more full quickly
  • A is for abdominal and pelvic pain you feel most days
  • T is for toilet changes in urination or bowel habits

Other symptoms can include fatigue, backache, unusual vaginal bleeding and weight loss.

