Engineers investigate fault in Peterhead as shops and homes left with no power

Shops and homes in Peterhead were left with no power after an unplanned outage hit the coastal town.

SSEN engineers are investigating the unplanned power cut that hit more than 900 properties in the Buchanhaven area at 11.30am.

The cause of the fault is still unknown, however, most customers have now had their power restored through network switching.

It is understood that shops including Home Bargains, Halfords and Lidl were affected by the outage.

We’re sorry for the #POWERCUT affecting #PETERHEAD and the surrounding areas. Engineers are en-route and expect to have the power back on by 14:30. Keep track online: https://t.co/bLkxcH2x2O

Job number: KP8699

Postcode: AB42 — Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (@ssencommunity) March 1, 2023

A spokeswoman for SSEN said around 12 properties remain without power, but it is thought they will be reconnected by 2.30pm.

She said: “We’d like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by today’s fault in the Peterhead area and thank the local communities for their patience as our teams work to restore supplies as quickly as possible.”