Writer hopes companion guide on Deeside Way will enhance visitors’ trips

A north-east woman has used her knowledge and passion for the Deeside Trail to create a companion guide which celebrates the area.

Kelly Morrison grew up walking and cycling the trail with her family and has set-up home nearby in her adult life.

“It’s a place I’ve always had a love for and feel passionate about,” she said.

Following a trip to a bookshop where she noticed a lack of books on the Deeside Way and a friend requesting she write a blog post on the area, Miss Morrison decided she would create her own guide.

The 39-year-old has spent the past 18 months turning her passion project into a reality and launched her book at the end of last year.

“A few wheels in motion started and I decided to embark on the project. It brought together a lot of personal interests,” she said.

“It’s my first time doing anything like this. Self-publishing has been an interesting learning curve as well, there are so many elements to it all, but it’s been a really good experience.”

Enhancing the route

The Deeside Way: A Companion Guide is divided into different sections of the route and includes maps with points of interest and stand-out businesses to enhance people’s visits.

Miss Morrison started her writing journey by going out for walks on the 41-trail taking voice notes and images as she went.

“I had so many different connections and thoughts in my head, not just to promote the area, but also the businesses and places people can enjoy as a visitor and a local to make it more of an experience.

“So, I had to shape it with the content I thought would be of interest to people and give them enough to get a sense of the places without bombarding them with information.”

The writer, who works on a digital heritage storytelling project for UHI, collaborated with Aberdeen-based photographer Elin Beattie on the book, as well as design company Boss Creative.

She added: “That was another enjoyable part, getting some influence from others and bringing in other voices from the featured locals connected to the route.”

The Deeside Way: A Companion Guide is available to purchase online and from a number of north-east stockists.