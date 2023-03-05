Motorbike passenger in ‘serious’ condition following collision on Aberdeen road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman is in hospital in a “serious but stable” condition following a collision on an Aberdeen road last night.

The 25-year old – a pillion passenger on a motorbike – was injured in the two vehicle crash.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident involving a car and a motorcycle.

Around 8.15 pm, police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Great Northern Road at its junction with Fullarton Court, near the Haudagain Roundabout.

The collision involved a blue Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Mercedes car.

Serious condition

A 25-year-old woman, the pillion passenger from the motorcycle, was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Medical staff describe her condition as serious but stable.

We are appealing for info following a road crash involving a grey Merc and a blue Yamaha motorcycle on Great Northern Road near the Haudagain Roundabout in Aberdeen on Sat, 4 Mar. Info to police via 101 quoting ref no 3277/04/03/23 when calling.https://t.co/YyXHRK6JbG pic.twitter.com/ksBXxxUphe — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) March 5, 2023

No one else involved in the crash was reported to have been injured at the time.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, roads policing unit, Inverurie, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle in the area prior to the crash.

“We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage.”

Details can be passed to police via 101. Please quote reference number 3277 of Saturday March 4 when calling.