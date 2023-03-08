Youngsters donate money to Aberdeen Cyrenians to help support homeless community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two youngsters have raised money for Aberdeen Cyrenians to help the homeless community in their hometown.

Cael Munro and Cammy Rae have never met but share a passion for helping others and strikingly similar reasons for deciding to support the city’s homelessness charity.

After walking through Aberdeen and witnessing people living on the streets, the boys both pledged to help make a change.

Eight year-old Cael hand delivered food to the charity’s Direct Access Service, as well as a £75 donation.

He said: “A few years ago, I saw a homeless man on the street in Aberdeen and I went up to speak to him. His name was Dave, he was really nice and even guessed my age. I bought him food and water and gave him some money.

“I wanted to help homeless people because it must be cold to not have a home and being hungry isn’t nice. And I thought well if I can give some money then that would help people. I want to help people.”

Compassion from younger generation

Meanwhile, seven-year-old Cammy decided to embark on a cycling challenge to raise funds.

He originally planned to cycle 20 miles around Aberdeenshire but ultimately doubled his journey – and exceeded his £100 fundraising target by 1,150%.

Cammy said: “I was walking down Union Street and a few times people asked us for spare change. I kept thinking about the homeless people.

“I asked my mum if we could give a homeless man some money and we decided that I should try and raise money. I like riding my bike and that’s why I chose to ride 20 miles, but I ended up doing 40.”

All of the money donated by the boys will help Aberdeen Cyrenians continue to support people who are homeless or vulnerable in the city, including those affected by poverty, abuse, addiction and mental ill-health.

Jennifer McAughtrie, head of services for the charity, said: “We are delighted that both Cael and Cammy are involved in supporting vulnerable people in our community.

“To see the younger generation having such awareness and compassion and making the choice to be actively involved in creating change for socially excluded people, donating money, and setting up fundraisers is simply amazing.

“We are so lucky to have young people like Cael and Cammy taking an interest in the social issues affecting our community. Thank you so much for your support.”