Weather warnings for snow and ice in place until Sunday as cold snap continues

The north and north-east is bracing for more snow and ice as fresh warnings for the weekend are issued.

A yellow warning is in place for much of the Highlands, including Inverness, Aviemore and Fort William, Moray and Aberdeenshire until 9am tomorrow.

It also includes the Northern Isles and Lewis and Harris and will likely affect major centres such as Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin.

Yellow weather warnings have been in place for most of the week, but just when it seemed the worst of the cold snap was winding down another has been issued this morning.

From 3pm tomorrow until 6am on Sunday, there is a warning of snow and ice for most of Aberdeenshire and Moray, as well as parts of the Highlands, including Aviemore and Kingussie.

Areas along the coast, the islands and Highland areas to the west and north of Inverness will mostly avoid snowfall overnight on Saturday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice across northeastern parts of Scotland

Thursday 1700 – Friday 1000 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ " pic.twitter.com/jzpjHJ5xFH — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

Forecasters expect temperatures to drop to below freezing overnight with snow on higher ground and ice on the roads.

Some temperature ranges between now and Sunday:

Aberdeen: -2C to 4C

Inverness: -2C to 5C

Elgin: -1C to 4C

Fort William: -2C to 6C

Braemar: -4C to 3C

Peterhead: -1C to 4C

Stonehaven: -1C to 5C

Wick: -2C to 4C

Stornoway: -2C to 4C

Aviemore: -7C to 4C

Kirkwall: -1C to 3C

Lerwick: -5C to 1C

Preparing for another night of cold weather, an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Due to road surface temperatures citywide of -3.9C to -1C forecast, we are gritting the 10 primary routes – the main roads which are about 50% of the city’s roads network – overnight.”

Coldest night of 2023 so far

Overnight on Thursday, Altnaharra in Sutherland recorded the lowest temperature of a shivering -16C overnight – the second night in a row it has recorded the lowest March temperatures since 2010. It was also the coldest night of 2023 so far.

Heavy snowfall has forced thousands of children to remain home this week, with Shetland closing all schools for the past three days.

Some schools have reopened today although those on the north Mainland including Brae High School and the North Isles remain closed.