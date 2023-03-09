‘Pick up a pen and have a go’: Aberdeen University competition welcoming Doric writers over the age of 16

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Doric writing competition run by Aberdeen University is looking for submissions for this year’s event.

The Toulmin Prize, run by the University of Aberdeen’s Elphinstone Institute, is named after late Doric writer John Reid who went under the pen name of David Toulmin.

Mr Toulmin was born in 1913 and died in 1998, he was a farmer near Fraserburgh, who spent most of his life working long hours for very small rewards.

In 1986, Mr Toulmin was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Aberdeen and the Toulmin Prize began in 2008.

‘Revival of interest in Doric’

Those who share his Doric dialect, and are aged over 16, have the chance to receive a reward of £500 if they win the competition.

Entries to the competition should be concerned with some aspect of life in north-east Scotland and may be written in Scots, including Doric, or English or a mixture of both.

The award for the best entry will be made at the University of Aberdeen, where the winning story will be read out by north-east writer, Sheena Blackhall.

Dr Tom McKean, director of the Elphinstone Institute, said: “In recent years there has been a revival of interest in Doric and this a fantastic opportunity for budding writers to get creative with the traditional language of family, hearth, and home.

“Previous competitions have been hugely successful and the array of stories and styles always inspiring.

“I look forward to seeing the entries for 2023 and would urge anyone with a tale to tell to pick up their pen and have a go.”