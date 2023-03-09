North-east patients baffled by Covid jab invite blunder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Grampian has apologised after a number of residents received a false invitation to a Covid vaccination appointment.

The messages – which appear to have been sent by accident – offer patients to cancel or reschedule their appointment to another date.

However, the health board confirmed the texts were sent in an error, and were “historic vaccination appointments”.

The glitch in the system appears to have affected other health boards as well, with residents on Clydeside also sharing photos online of the invitations.

I just received this and now I’m in a bind, as I’m doing something at 8:40 on the 4th of June 2021… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VHwUAjsRQK — Cllr Fiona Higgins (@Fiona__Higgins) March 9, 2023

All of the messages appear to contain the same information including the venue, time and date of a historic appointment in 2021.

NHS Grampian apologised for the error and reassured residents the messages can be “safely ignored”.

It said: “We are aware that some citizens have received messages relating to rescheduling and cancellation of historic vaccination appointments.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and please be assured that these can be safely ignored.”

Adding: “We are currently investigating this to ensure there is no recurrence.”