‘A horrible decision to have to make’: Fears for rural Aberdeenshire bus services as £600,000 cut is voted through in budget

Fears have been raised that countryside communities could be cut off after Aberdeenshire Council voted to cut bus funding by more than £600,000.

The blow comes as the local authority battles to plug a £66.8 million funding gap over the next year.

Council leader, councillor Mark Findlater, said the budget setting process came amid “unprecedented financial challenges”.

Last year, it was predicted the council would face a £21 million black hole.

But the figure has tripled due to the war in Ukraine, the lingering impact of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Budget ‘no means a fixed position’

The Conservative warned that rising costs and an increased demand on services created a “perfect storm” as he began the crunch meeting.

Last month, the local authority agreed to rise council tax by 4% as one way of bridging the gap.

This will see the council receive an additional £1.65 million over the next year to help balance the books.

But Mr Findlater noted more cuts may be required, saying setting the budget was “by no means a fixed position”.

What will be cut to save council cash?

Council jobs are expected to be slashed over the next year – with some posts not being filled if they become vacant.

It will save the council around £1 million.

Meanwhile, voluntary redundancy severance will also be offered to staff in a move that would generate £2 million.

Prior to the meeting, council officers had put forward a range of proposals aimed to save the local authority almost £20 million.

These cuts will see the popular PeterDeen and FraserDeen education projects come to an end, saving £287,000.

What’s the good news?

But Mr Findlater revealed the local authority will spend over £711 million over the next 12 months on essential services.

The money will be spent on projects including the energy from waste plant in Aberdeen, new council offices and community facilities in Ellon – and the “flagship” Peterhead community campus.

Work will be carried out at Macduff Marine Aquarium and the Peterhead “cultural quarter” thanks to recently awarded cash from the UK Government.

Aberdeenshire Council will also look to spend £7 million upgrading catering and dining facilities as demand for free school meals soars.

Row about bus cuts to be escalated to Scottish Government

One of the biggest conflicts was over a £635,000 cut to bus services, with the SNP opposition group warning about the impact on residents.

And independent Robbie Withey, who represents Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford, said it was a “horrible decision to have to make”.

But Mr Withey conceded that the cut was necessary in the circumstances, and he blamed it on Scottish Government under-funding,

The councillor added: “Services into parts of my ward have been decimated in recent years…

“Services between Alford and Aberdeen have been ripped out almost completely, as have those between Alford and Huntly.

“This is because the ranking system goes by passenger numbers and not rurality or individual needs.”

He has vowed to now campaign for Holyrood SNP leaders to “step in and provide the money needed”.

Opposition hit out at ‘sticking plaster budget’

SNP councillor Glen Reynolds slammed the administration’s plan, claiming it was a “sticking plaster budget for the short term”.

He went on to say: “It struggles with any sense of a longer-term vision that would enable us to plan ahead, to reprofile and rethink our priorities.

“It is as if our challenges have been handed over to a bookkeeper to do the job.”

What did the opposition want?

The SNP put forward alternative proposals including plans to retain rural bus services.

Group leader, councillor Gwyneth Petrie, said its proposals set out to minimise any impact on young people across the region.

She suggested that cutting bus services to save £635,000 “puts the cart before the horse” and could have serious implications on residents.

Ms Petrie also argued that their proposal to increase council tax by 6% would have generated an additional £3 million for the local authority and prevented some of the proposed cuts.

Crucial budget agreed after vote

Following debate, councillors were asked to vote between the two proposals.

The administration’s budget was passed by 42 votes to 22.

One no-vote was recorded.