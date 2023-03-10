More than 10,000 food parcels delivered and counting for Aberdeen legend Russell Anderson’s Foundation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen legend Russell Anderson’s charity foundation has delivered more than 10,000 food parcels to families and schools.

And the former Dons skipper is confident receiving a donated van will help the foundation deliver many more.

The Russell Anderson Foundation was founded in 2011 to help children by providing football sessions after school.

In recent years, they have also helped tackle poverty by delivering food parcels.

Anderson, 44, insists the donated van will help continue their vital work in the midst of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

He said: “We have provided more than 10,000 food parcels to families and schools and it is ongoing.

“It is something that became a bigger part of our offering off the back of Covid.

“It has got to the point now where it is an important strand of what we do.

“We will continue to try to help where we can because the need for that is unfortunately there.

“We would love to do more, but obviously there is only so much you can do.

“Being given the van makes a huge difference.

“We try to make a difference, however little, and it is making a difference to a lot of families.”

Van donation a ‘tremendous gesture’

The van was donated by Phil McKenzie, managing director of Fowler McKenzie.

Jim Reid Vehicle and Sales and Services will provide all the upkeep and service free of charge.

Anderson said: “It is a tremendously generous gesture from Fowler McKenzie and Jim Reid Vehicle Sales and Services.

“We have been delivering food parcels going back to before Covid.

“It got to the point where some assistance to be able to do that would be helpful for the deliveries.

“Them providing the van and all the costs that go with it will make a huge difference to the day to day delivery of so many different things like food parcels and other bits and pieces.

“It means a lot to us, plus having a bit of branding on the van as exposure is good for the foundation as well.

“If they see the van going about hopefully people will sit up and take notice.”

Give children an opportunity to flourish

The foundation was initially set up to advance the health of children within Aberdeen though sports and life coaching.

Last year, the Russell Anderson Foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary with free summer fun activity camps for underprivileged kids.

Anderson, who lifted the League Cup in 2014 as Aberdeen captain, said: “It has changed beyond recognition from where we started.

“It was just football sessions for kids after school.

“Even though the exercise part is still a major focus for us, it has branched off in so many different directions.

“It just seems like we are a community partner now to try to help the children, their families and schools – to try to help the kids be the best they can be and give them an opportunity to flourish.

“We try to help in so many different ways and a lot of that comes from the schools being pro-active.

“In trying to think of different ways on how they can help children and their families.”