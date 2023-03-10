More than 10,000 food parcels delivered and counting for Aberdeen legend Russell Anderson’s Foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than 10,000 food parcels delivered and counting for Aberdeen legend Russell Anderson’s Foundation

By Sean Wallace
March 10, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 3:02 pm
The Russell Anderson Foundation receive the keys of a donated van. {left to right) Graeme Burnett (CEO of Russell Anderson Foundation), former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson, Phil McKenzie (managing director of Fowler McKenzie), Jim Reid (managing director Jim Reid Vehicle sales and service)
The Russell Anderson Foundation receive the keys of a donated van. {left to right) Graeme Burnett (CEO of Russell Anderson Foundation), former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson, Phil McKenzie (managing director of Fowler McKenzie), Jim Reid (managing director Jim Reid Vehicle sales and service)

Aberdeen legend Russell Anderson’s charity foundation has delivered more than 10,000 food parcels to families and schools.

And the former Dons skipper is confident receiving a donated van will help the foundation deliver many more.

The Russell Anderson Foundation was founded in 2011 to help children by providing football sessions after school.

In recent years, they have also helped tackle poverty by delivering food parcels.

Anderson, 44, insists the donated van will help continue their vital work in the midst of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Former Dons captain Russell Anderson set up a foundation to help children. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

He said: “We have provided more than 10,000 food parcels to families and schools and it is ongoing.

“It is something that became a bigger part of our offering off the back of Covid.

“It has got to the point now where it is an important strand of what we do.

“We will continue to try to help where we can because the need for that is unfortunately there.

“We would love to do more, but obviously there is only so much you can do.

“Being given the van makes a huge difference.

“We try to make a difference, however little, and it is making a difference to a lot of families.”

Former Dons captain Russell Anderson’s Foundation has delivered more than 10,000 food parcels. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Van donation a ‘tremendous gesture’

The van was donated by Phil McKenzie, managing director of Fowler McKenzie.

Jim Reid Vehicle and Sales and Services will provide all the upkeep and service free of charge.

Anderson said: “It is a tremendously generous gesture from Fowler McKenzie and Jim Reid Vehicle Sales and Services.

“We have been delivering food parcels going back to before Covid.

“It got to the point where some assistance to be able to do that would be helpful for the deliveries.

A van has been donated to The Russell Anderson Foundation. Left to right – Graeme Burnett (CEO of Russell Anderson Foundation), Phil McKenzie (managing director of Fowler McKenzie), Jim Reid (managing director Jim Reid Vehicle sales and service) and former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson.

“Them providing the van and all the costs that go with it will make a huge difference to the day to day delivery of so many different things like food parcels and other bits and pieces.

“It means a lot to us, plus having a bit of branding on the van as exposure is good for the foundation as well.

“If they see the van going about hopefully people will sit up and take notice.”

Children at a festival run by the Russell Anderson Foundation. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Give children an opportunity to flourish

The foundation was initially set up to advance the health of children within Aberdeen though sports and life coaching.

Last year, the Russell Anderson Foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary with free summer fun activity camps for underprivileged kids.

Anderson, who lifted the League Cup in 2014 as Aberdeen captain, said: “It has changed beyond recognition from where we started.

“It was just football sessions for kids after school.

“Even though the exercise part is still a major focus for us, it has branched off in so many different directions.

Children enjoying a sport event with the Russell Anderson Foundation. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“It just seems like we are a community partner now to try to help the children, their families and schools – to try to help the kids be the best they can be and give them an opportunity to flourish.

“We try to help in so many different ways and a lot of that comes from the schools being pro-active.

“In trying to think of different ways on how they can help children and their families.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…
Bucksburn swimming pool will close due to council budget cuts - and SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar is demanding answers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Bucksburn pool: SNP accused of 'hypocrisy' over public letter blaming charity for closure
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Real Life Parenting Dilemma Hazlehead Bus Picture shows; Real Life Parenting Dilemma Hazlehead Bus. Aberdeen. Supplied by Michael McCosh/DC Thomson Design Date; 10/03/2023
'Just get our kids to school!': Aberdeen parents faced with urgent school transport dilemma
ABERDAM: Michael Robertson (right) and David Griffiths, winning Start-up Business of the Year . FSB Awards Glasgow.
North and north-east companies shine at Celebrating Small Business Awards
Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.
Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
Rachael Murison pictured with Scarlett Diamonte at her last charity event held in memory of her mum, Linda Massie (right). Images: Rachael Murison.
Aberdeen woman raises more than £32,000 for cancer charities in memory of mum
Christopher Harrisson was arrested by police on the day of Brenda Pages murder but was released due to insufficient evidence. Image: Crown Office
Watch: Brenda Page killer accuses police of planting evidence
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
'If a kid falls down there, they are going to die': Torry resident slams…
It is feared the funding cut could see Aberdeenshire miss out on a raft of potential visitors from day trippers to golfers. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Fears for north-east tourism as £50,000 VisitAberdeenshire funding cut comes 'at a critical time'

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meathook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars revealed
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people's spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from…
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…
Inverness Justice Centre.
Reveller bit off part of man's nose then spat the blood at bouncers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented