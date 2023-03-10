Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen kindergarten is celebrating after receiving one of the highest possible inspection scores.

The Care Inspectorate gave Amber Kindergarten the best possible grading in all but one category, where it received the second-best mark.

It came after an unannounced inspection in January.

Located on Camphill School‘s Murtle Estate in Bieldside, the kindergarten cares for up to 24 children between three and seven years old in two classes of 12.

The report found that children were “incredibly well supported” by staff who were “consistently attuned” to the children’s needs.

It also said that children felt nurtured due to the “kind, gentle and warm interactions with staff”.

Inspectors also found the team worked in a “very cohesive” way with good communication and strong leadership which allowed staff to have “high aspirations and confidence”.

The kindergarten uses the Waldorf principles, while following the early years curriculum for excellence. This means the nursery has a focus on outdoor resources with forests, farm animals, stables, gardens and orchards as well as arts and craft, baking and developing self-care skills.

Parents: ‘Amber feels like a family’

As well as observing the kindergarten in action, the inspector also spoke to the parents and carers of the children.

According to the full report, which has been published online, one parent told the inspector: “Amber feels like a family. I feel the staff at Amber know my child’s needs at least as much as myself as a parent.

“They are all so caring and kind and this is evident in how much my child loves to attend.”

Another parent said: “Whenever I’ve noticed any changes to behaviour or needs for my daughter at home, as soon as I mention it to the staff they’re already aware and have lots of great ideas for helping them through whatever it is that’s going on.”

What rating did Amber Kindergarten get?

The Care Inspectorate gives out ratings on a one-to-six scale. Amber Kindergarten got the following rating:

Care, play and learning: Excellent– 6/6

Setting: Excellent– 6/6

Leadership: Very Good – 5/6

Staff team: Excellent– 6/6

Team ‘so proud’ of achievement

Manager Sarah Simpson said the whole team was “absolutely delighted” to receive the praise from the Care Inspectorate.

She said: “We all work hard every day with integrity and a commitment to the individual needs of each child in our care – it’s fantastic to be graded so highly.

“We are so proud of what we have achieved so far and will continue to develop and grow, keeping the care of the children at the very heart of what we do.

“We strive to create balance for all the children in our care, nourishing and educating the children’s head, heart and hands (thinking, feeling, willing). Our holistic approach underpins the rest of the child’s life.”