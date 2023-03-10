Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection

By Cameron Roy
March 10, 2023, 1:45 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 3:53 pm
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.

An Aberdeen kindergarten is celebrating after receiving one of the highest possible inspection scores.

The Care Inspectorate gave Amber Kindergarten the best possible grading in all but one category, where it received the second-best mark.

It came after an unannounced inspection in January.

Located on Camphill School‘s Murtle Estate in Bieldside, the kindergarten cares for up to 24 children between three and seven years old in two classes of 12.

The report found that children were “incredibly well supported” by staff who were “consistently attuned” to the children’s needs.

It also said that children felt nurtured due to the “kind, gentle and warm interactions with staff”.

Inspectors also found the team worked in a “very cohesive” way with good communication and strong leadership which allowed staff to have “high aspirations and confidence”.

Children at Amber Kindergarten enjoying arts and crafts. Image: Korero

The kindergarten uses the Waldorf principles, while following the early years curriculum for excellence. This means the nursery has a focus on outdoor resources with forests, farm animals, stables, gardens and orchards as well as arts and craft, baking and developing self-care skills.

Parents: ‘Amber feels like a family’

As well as observing the kindergarten in action, the inspector also spoke to the parents and carers of the children.

According to the full report, which has been published online, one parent told the inspector: “Amber feels like a family. I feel the staff at Amber know my child’s needs at least as much as myself as a parent.

“They are all so caring and kind and this is evident in how much my child loves to attend.”

Another parent said: “Whenever I’ve noticed any changes to behaviour or needs for my daughter at home, as soon as I mention it to the staff they’re already aware and have lots of great ideas for helping them through whatever it is that’s going on.”

The kindergarten offers a unique offering of outdoor resources, arts, baking and developing self care skills. Image: Korero

What rating did Amber Kindergarten get?

The Care Inspectorate gives out ratings on a one-to-six scale. Amber Kindergarten got the following rating:

  • Care, play and learning: Excellent– 6/6
  • Setting: Excellent– 6/6
  • Leadership:  Very Good – 5/6
  • Staff team: Excellent– 6/6

Team ‘so proud’ of achievement

Manager Sarah Simpson said the whole team was “absolutely delighted” to receive the praise from the Care Inspectorate.

She said: “We all work hard every day with integrity and a commitment to the individual needs of each child in our care – it’s fantastic to be graded so highly.

Sarah Simpson, manager at Amber Kindergarten. Image: Korero

“We are so proud of what we have achieved so far and will continue to develop and grow, keeping the care of the children at the very heart of what we do.

“We strive to create balance for all the children in our care, nourishing and educating the children’s head, heart and hands (thinking, feeling, willing). Our holistic approach underpins the rest of the child’s life.”

