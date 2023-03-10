Nine lifeboat stations across north and north-east to benefit from £21,000 funding to train new recruits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nine lifeboat stations across north and north-east to benefit from £21,000 funding to train new recruits

By Ellie Milne
March 10, 2023, 2:03 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 3:56 pm
Lindsey Randall has been on the volunteer crew at Kessock RNLI for the last two years. Image: RNLI Kessock.
Lindsey Randall has been on the volunteer crew at Kessock RNLI for the last two years. Image: RNLI Kessock.

A Scottish co-operative society has contributed £21,000 of funding to help train 15 new RNLI recruits.

ScotMid is supporting 15 lifeboat stations including those based at Aberdeen, Buckie, Fraserburgh, Kessock, Loch Ness, Macduff, Oban, Peterhead and Thurso to provide training for one recruit.

It costs about £1,400 to fully train each crew member so the funding will cover a full year of training for each of the volunteers.

Lindsey Randall has been a volunteer crew member at Kessock RNLI for the past two years and knows firsthand how important the training is to give crews the best possible chance to save lives every time they are called out.

She said: “Training brings us all home safe. It takes everyone on the lifeboat and shore team to work together to ensure we do the job to the best of our ability – everyone plays their part.

“Without training and knowing your role inside out, you wouldn’t be able to do this role effectively. Without the training, we would not have the confidence or skills to deal with some of the high pressure situations we need to deal with.”

‘Performing effectively’ every time

Stuart Dustan has been on the crew for the past two years. Image: RNLI Kessock

Volunteers make up 95% of all RNLI members who require intensive training when they join and ongoing training and specialist courses to be completed each year.

Fellow RNLI Kessock crew member, Stuart Dustan, added: “A large number of the emergency calls the RNLI respond to are incidents involving a risk to life or are time critical.

“This urgency comes with a certain amount of pressure, and that’s where our regular, high quality training comes in to ensure we are fully prepared and equipped to face certain situations.

‘Lifesaving skills’

“Casualty care training provides you with lifesaving skills that can be used in any emergency situation, and the training can also provide crew members with interpersonal skills, such as team-working, leadership and communication.

“I know I respond to all shouts with the knowledge that I am capable of performing effectively whenever and whatever we are tasked to. I also know I am fully supported by the helms and crew in doing so.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A deer stalker on South Uist. There is a growing debate in the community over whether to eradicate the island's deer population. Image: Stòras Uibhist.
'Do we want to be the island that wiped out all its deer?'
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Inverness Justice Centre.
Reveller bit off part of man's nose then spat the blood at bouncers
ABERDAM: Michael Robertson (right) and David Griffiths, winning Start-up Business of the Year . FSB Awards Glasgow.
North and north-east companies shine at Celebrating Small Business Awards
A table next to a window with four dishes on it with a gorgeous view out the window
The 6 most Instagrammable bars, restaurants and cafes in and around Nairn
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis
CR0041563 F&D Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Uncle Bob's Bar, High Street, Nairn. Bar manager Jen Duffus (left) with bar staff Charlie Houe and Kiera Rennie. 10th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for 'warm and loveable boy' Theo, 5, who died following crash…

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meathook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars revealed
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people's spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from…
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…
12 November 2022. Dudgeon Park, Seaforth Place, Brora, KW9 6PL. This is from the Highland League Cup Match between Brora Rangers and Banks of Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Gregor Macdonald celebrates
Brora's Gregor MacDonald happy to learn left-back role

Editor's Picks

Most Commented