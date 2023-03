[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were called to a bus fire in the Cove area of Aberdeen today.

The fire service received the call at around 9.35am, involving a busy on Charleston Road, and sent two crews from Altens to attend.

A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames and the stop message came back at around 9.50am. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police were also called to assist with traffic management at the scene.