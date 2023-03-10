5 things to do this weekend: Cheer on runners at the Inverness Half Marathon or welcome Attenborough back into your living room

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re not still snowed in, there is a wide variety of things to do across the north and north-east this weekend.

It has been a chilly week for all, but we can’t let that get us down.

There are plenty of indoor events to enjoy if the thought of venturing out is making you shiver. If you want to breathe in that spring air – if you can even call it that – then you also have your pick of things to do.

Inverness Half Marathon

The Inverness Half Marathon and 5K races are returning to the city this Sunday.

More that 3,600 runners are ready to take on the course which starts on Bught Road before leading participants south along the river.

Runners wishing to enter the 5K can register at Inverness Leisure between 10.30am and 12pm on Sunday, with limited spaces available on a first come first served basis.

This year’s event will be one like never before, as it will host the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and the North District Championships for the first time.

Spectators are encouraged to come along and cheer on the runners.

David Attenborough’s Wild Isles

David Attenborough is talking over my footage. DAVID ATTENBOROUGH IS TALKING OVER MY FOOTAGE!! 🤩 Can’t wait to see the series! https://t.co/VgtCaHSe1n — James Shooter (@James__Shooter) February 22, 2023

If your favourite Sunday nights are those that end cosied up on the sofa marvelling at a new David Attenborough series, you are in luck.

The national treasure’s latest masterpiece, Wild Isles, takes to screens on BBC One this Sunday at 7pm.

Instead of focusing on far away places, this new series celebrates the nature and wildlife we can find on our doorsteps in the British Isles.

The series even features the work of Cairngorms photographer James Shooter.

Moray Game Jam

Looking to level up your video game art portfolio? Then check out our amazing workshop all about how you can make your… Posted by Moray Game Jam on Thursday, 2 March 2023

Moray Game Jam is running from Friday to Sunday at UHI Moray this weekend, with a jam-packed programme gamers will love.

Teams will have 48 hours to create a digital or board game based on a theme which will be unveiled at the start of the event.

There will also be hosting a series of workshops to get involved in, including how to work on your portfolio and get into the industry.

To sign up, head to moraygamejam.com.

Inverurie Pride

Have you seen one of our posters across Grampian?There's some incredible people out there showing solidarity for our… Posted by Grampian Pride on Monday, 6 March 2023

This year’s Grampian Pride kicks off this weekend with the first event of 2023 in Inverurie.

From 1pm to 5pm on Saturday, locals can head to the pride village at the town hall for a fun-filled afternoon of music, stalls and community.

Costumes, flags and noisemakers are strongly encouraged.

Performers include Rousay, Spiralmind and Mathilde Fongen and you can book your ticket at eventbrite.co.uk.

Oban Local Heritage updates 2023

Lorn Archaeological & Historical Society are hosting an event this Saturday between 2.30pm and 4pm to get the community clued up on the latest updates regarding the area’s local heritage.

Members of the local heritage community will be along to share what they have been up to, their plans for 2023 and what locals can get involved in.

The event will take place at The Rockfield Centre, is free for members and £3 for non members on the door.