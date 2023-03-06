Poll: Are you concerned about the Aberdeen incinerator?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Poll: Are you concerned about the Aberdeen incinerator?

By Kieran Beattie
March 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 8:03 am
Steam has been coming out of the Aberdeen incinerator site during the initial firing up process. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, Monday, February 27th, 2023.
Steam has been coming out of the Aberdeen incinerator site during the initial firing up process. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, Monday, February 27th, 2023.

It’s now been a whole week since the Aberdeen incinerator first fired up, sending clouds of steam billowing into the sky.

Visible on the Aberdeen skyline from across the city, the £156 million Ness Energy From Waste plant is now into the “hot commissioning phase”.

This is the process of actually firing up the facility to test it out.

Steam seen coming from the Aberdeen incinerator site on Monday February 27 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Once it’s fully up and running, it will be burning 150,000 tonnes of rubbish a year that can’t be recycled from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency says the incinerator poses “no potential for significant pollution“, and the city council says the steam coming from the site right now is “a normal part of the operation at this stage of commissioning“.

However, some residents have voiced concerns about the impact of the incinerator on nearby areas, and environmental campaigners say it will be “contributing directly to the climate crisis” once fully operational.

We want to know what our readers think.

Tell us if you’re concerned or not about the Aberdeen incinerator in our poll here:

Once you’ve completed the poll, you can let us know the reason for your answer in the comments section at the bottom of this article.

What’s been happening at the Aberdeen incinerator since it fired up last week?

The first delivery of waste for the initial hot commissioning period was accepted at the Aberdeen incinerator last Monday.

Ever since, the huge clouds of white steam have been coming out of the site on occasion.

“This is a normal and temporary part of the commissioning process and presents no risk to the public,” the council says.

The Aberdeen incinerator site is located in East Tullos.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, Monday, February 27th, 2023.

The council explained that during the testing period for the site, which will last several months, steam will be visible coming out of the top of the stack “as the exhaust gases cool”.

The local authority also said that the stack may “also expel any dust that has gathered in the equipment, and there may be some noise as this is released.”

Steam cleaning is also being carried out at the facility, and so the clouds of gas won’t always be coming from the stack.

