Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony

A Portsoy-born artist has scooped a prestigious craft and design award for the third time.

Scott Smith, a silversmithing and jewellery graduate and current artist in residence at the Glasgow School of Art, scooped the 2D smallworks design gold and the Champagne Gosset Award at the Goldsmiths’ Craft and Design Awards.

After securing the prize for his response to the brief for a reimagined champagne glass in 2020 and the “Gosset Celebris” champagne stopper in 2021, he scooped the 2023 award with his design for a caviar spoon.

Silversmiths were asked to design a set of contemporary caviar spoons with matching rests, being aware that the bowl of the spoon could not be made from metal because it can damage the flavour of the delicate sturgeon eggs.

The judges were particularly looking for designs that were both functional and refreshingly inventive.

‘I am delighted and honoured to have won a gold award’

Mr Smith’s design features four mother of pearl spoons with a cast silver handle and rest.

The Aberdeenshire artist said: “I am delighted and honoured to have won a gold award and the Champagne Gosset Award for the third time at the Goldsmiths’ Craft and Design Council (GCDC) Awards.

“Champagne Gosset is resolutely contemporary, whilst never losing sight of its heritage. Its approach to producing its champagnes mixes traditional, artisanal techniques with the cutting edge and bespoke.

‘Look forward to working with Gosset in the future’

“Both the GCDC and Gosset value fine craftsmanship using traditional and modern techniques to make something truly unique of excellence and value.

“I fully believe that Champagne Gosset and I share the same values and synergy for celebrating tradition in a contemporary and exciting context and look forward to working with Gosset in the future, continuing to build on our strong relationship together.”

The awards were presented at a ceremony set against the backdrop of the Goldsmiths’ Hall in the City of London.