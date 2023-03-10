Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony

By Chris Cromar
March 10, 2023, 9:38 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 10:04 pm
Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.
Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.

A Portsoy-born artist has scooped a prestigious craft and design award for the third time.

Scott Smith, a silversmithing and jewellery graduate and current artist in residence at the Glasgow School of Art, scooped the 2D smallworks design gold and the Champagne Gosset Award at the Goldsmiths’ Craft and Design Awards.

Scott Smith’s caviar spoon rest. Image: Glasgow School of Art.

After securing the prize for his response to the brief for a reimagined champagne glass in 2020 and the “Gosset Celebris” champagne stopper in 2021, he scooped the 2023 award with his design for a caviar spoon.

Silversmiths were asked to design a set of contemporary caviar spoons with matching rests, being aware that the bowl of the spoon could not be made from metal because it can damage the flavour of the delicate sturgeon eggs.

The judges were particularly looking for designs that were both functional and refreshingly inventive.

‘I am delighted and honoured to have won a gold award’

Mr Smith’s design features four mother of pearl spoons with a cast silver handle and rest.

The Aberdeenshire artist said: “I am delighted and honoured to have won a gold award and the Champagne Gosset Award for the third time at the Goldsmiths’ Craft and Design Council (GCDC) Awards.

“Champagne Gosset is resolutely contemporary, whilst never losing sight of its heritage. Its approach to producing its champagnes mixes traditional, artisanal techniques with the cutting edge and bespoke.

‘Look forward to working with Gosset in the future’

“Both the GCDC and Gosset value fine craftsmanship using traditional and modern techniques to make something truly unique of excellence and value.

“I fully believe that Champagne Gosset and I share the same values and synergy for celebrating tradition in a contemporary and exciting context and look forward to working with Gosset in the future, continuing to build on our strong relationship together.”

The awards were presented at a ceremony set against the backdrop of the Goldsmiths’ Hall in the City of London.

