Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is being treated in hospital following a serious assault in Aberdeen.

Police are investigating the assault, which took place at 11.50pm on Carmelite Lane, near Guild Street last night.

A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which have been described as serious.

Another man, aged 45, has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police have set up a cordon at both ends of Carmelite Lane while they continue their investigation.

Pedestrians and motorists are unable to access the lane from both Trinity Street and Stirling Street.

Two police cars also remain at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Carmelite Lane, Aberdeen around 11.50pm on Sunday March 12 following a report of a serious assault.

“A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”

Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock said: From our enquiries, we know there were a number of people in the area at the time of the disturbance and I would urge these members of the public to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask those with recording equipment to check the footage as it could assist our investigation.”