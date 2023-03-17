Ferryhill community urged to pen ‘library love letters’ to councillors to save building from closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners trying to save Ferryhill Library from closure are urging local residents to write “love letters” to councillors in a bid to keep it open.

The library, along with Cornhill, Cults, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside, is due to close for the final time two weeks today on March 31.

Their closures were announced during Aberdeen City Council’s budget that took place at the start of the month, a move that will save the authority £280,000.

However, there has been an outcry about this decision, with online petitions being set up to save most of the facilities, as well as north-east crime writer Stuart MacBride warning the move would “impoverish six big chunks of Aberdeen”.

On Wednesday, a “read in” was held at Ferryhill Library, in which more than 50 members of the local community – young and old – attended, including organisers Karen Barrett-Ayers and Melissa Fowler.

Mrs Barrett-Ayres has placed a post box in Ferryhill Community Centre and has given the community one week to respond with letters.

‘When did love affair with the library start?’

Mrs Barrett-Ayers said: “I’m inviting the Ferryhill community to pour their hearts out. I want to find out when their love affair with the library started and what exactly makes the library so appealing and attractive. I also want to know why they will be heartbroken if the Ferryhill library is shut.

“The aim of the love letters is to demonstrate the community’s love of the library and to provide personal stories with insights that will hopefully strengthen the campaign and prompt the council to have a rethink.

“I would like Aberdeen City Council to take into consideration the devastating emotional impact this closure will have on the Ferryhill community.”

The letters will be collected from the post box on Friday, March 24 and will be sent onward by special delivery to councillors at the Town House.