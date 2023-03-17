Week of overnight roadworks planned on A96 near Kinellar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A week of overnight roadworks have been planned on the A96 between Blackburn and Kintore.

A convoy system will be in place each night from 7.30pm until 6.30am while the resurfacing work is carried out.

The £390,000 project is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 25 and run until Friday, March 31.

A 5,200 feet stretch of the westbound carriageway will be resurfaced from the Kinellar roundabout to the north of Marshall’s Farm Shop.

The work aims to reduce the need for ongoing maintenance on A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

In addition to the overnight convoy, there will also be daytime lane closures on Sunday, March 26 to facilitate the cooling of deeper sections of treatment.

Traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on Friday, March 31 if weather allows.

The works are being carried out by the road maintenance firm Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

In August, Amey was announced as the winner of the £540 million to manage the north-east’s trunk roads.

Real-time journey information can be obtained via Traffic Scotland.