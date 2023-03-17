Week of overnight roadworks planned on A96 near Kinellar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Week of overnight roadworks planned on A96 near Kinellar

By Cameron Roy
March 17, 2023, 6:30 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 6:31 pm
The overnight roadworks will be taking place near Kinellar. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson.
A week of overnight roadworks have been planned on the A96 between Blackburn and Kintore.

A convoy system will be in place each night from 7.30pm until 6.30am while the resurfacing work is carried out.

The £390,000 project is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 25 and run until Friday, March 31.

A 5,200 feet stretch of the westbound carriageway will be resurfaced from the Kinellar roundabout to the north of Marshall’s Farm Shop.

The work aims to reduce the need for ongoing maintenance on A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

In addition to the overnight convoy, there will also be daytime lane closures on Sunday, March 26 to facilitate the cooling of deeper sections of treatment.

Traffic management will be removed by 6.30am on Friday, March 31 if weather allows.

The works are being carried out by the road maintenance firm Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

In August, Amey was announced as the winner of the £540 million to manage the north-east’s trunk roads.

Real-time journey information can be obtained via Traffic Scotland.

