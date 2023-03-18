Garioch milkman arrested after failing roadside drug test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A milkman in Garioch failed a roadside drug test while on his morning route after police found he was in possession of cannabis.

Officers pulled over a milk delivery van in a “dangerous condition” in the Inverurie area this morning.

The officers then found the driver was in possession of cannabis and subsequently failed the roadside drug test.

The 26-year-old was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

The van has been prohibited and both the driver and company have been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Living in the #Garioch and missing your morning milk? #NERPU and @ShireSouthPol have arrested the delivery driver. Van was in a dangerous condition. Driver was in possession of cannabis and failed the roadside drug test. Van prohibited. Driver and company reported to @COPFS pic.twitter.com/vH7LSabZM9 — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) March 18, 2023

A police spokesman said: “Officers stopped a van in the Inverurie area during the morning of Saturday, March 18.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”