Next generation prepare for overwintering competition at Dingwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dingwall and Highland Marts is holding its annual Young Farmers’ overwintering competition at Dingwall Mart next week.

The competition, which has also been opened up to non Young Farmers members of a similar age, will commence with the show on Tuesday evening at 6pm, followed by the sale the following day.

The event has attracted 20 entries of purchased and home-bred animals which the youngsters have overwintered on farms throughout the north region.

Ian Grant from Slattadale, Lochmaree, has been tasked with judging the classes, prior to the animals being sold through the sale ring the following day.

Luke Holmes, auctioneer at Dingwall and Highland Marts, said: “This is a great competition for the next generation and an opportunity for keen stockmen and women to select, feed and present animals for the show and sale ring.

“We have a strong entry forward for next week and look forward to welcoming spectators and potential buyers.”

Last year, Tilly Munro from Invercharron, Ardgay, stood champion and set a new record of £3,000 with her 545kg Limousin cross heifer bred at Slattadale.

It also landed Ms Munro the award for the best gross margin and the highest daily liveweight gain of 1.4kg per day.

The reserve champion went to the leader from the home-bred section, a 12-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Georgia Fraser, Little Croy Farm, Inverness, which sold for £1,300.

Next week’s sale of Young Farmers’ cattle will be held alongside the firm’s sale of 800 store cattle.