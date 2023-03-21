Kayleigh’s Wee Stars raise £34,000 at first charity ball in Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire charity is celebrating after hitting a £1 million fundraising milestone to mark its 10th anniversary.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars (KWS) was set up by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner following the death of their two-year-old daughter to terminal illness in 2011.

The couple took time off from their jobs as teachers to make Kayleigh’s last few months as “special and memorable” as possible.

They realised not everyone in their position would be able to do the same, so they decided to set up a charity in their daughter’s memory to relieve the financial pressure on Scottish families who have a child with a terminal diagnosis.

‘Important work’ in Kayleigh’s name

On Saturday, they hosted their first Million Pound Ball with around 400 people in attendance at the Thainstone Centre in Inverurie.

A grand total of £34,000 was raised on the night.

Guests were welcomed by the Huntly Pipe Band upon arrival and enjoyed entertainment from band Splendid Gentleman and a silent auction throughout the night.

Jonathan Cordiner, charity co-founder and Kayleigh’s dad, said: “Whilst Kayleigh’s story is of course one of sadness, we are lucky to be able to focus on the positive encouragements and the important work that continues in her name.

“We draw comfort from the fact that Team KWS has helped many families across Scotland during that time. In fact, we were privileged to be joined by a number of families at the ball who have been supported by the charity.

“They very courageously spoke about their experiences, and how KWS alleviated the burden of financial worry when their child was very ill.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal supporters who have helped us to do this over the past 10 years. From epic feats of cycling, running and hiking endurance, to fundraising events and individual donations, we never cease to be amazed and humbled by the generosity of spirit demonstrated by our supporters and partners.”

Ball was a ‘huge success’

Fiona Heinonen, chief executive of KWS, added: “The Million Pound Ball was a huge success, and we would like to thank all our supporters who joined us on the night, as well as our sponsors and all our partners who volunteered their time and expertise.

“In particular, I’d like to thank Louise Cruikshank, a long-time friend of KWS who helped to organise the ball. I’d also like to give a shout-out to our sponsors, Luxe Scot, Bold St Media and Jasmine Group, as without all of these people the ball simply wouldn’t have happened.

“We are very proud of what we have all achieved together in Kayleigh’s memory – the money raised provides vital financial support to families with a child with a terminal diagnosis, something which is more needed than ever in the current economic climate.”