Exclusive: Tetris movie filmed in Aberdeen to be screened at Peterhead’s Arc Cinema

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Tetris movie filmed in Aberdeen to be screened at Peterhead’s Arc Cinema

By Ben Hendry and Ewan Cameron
March 22, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 9:29 am
Tetris will be screened at the Arc Cinema in Peterhead
Film director Jon S Baird at the opening of the The Arc Cinema, Peterhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen film fans will be able to see the city on the big screen in Tetris after all – in Peterhead.

Earlier this month, director Jon S Baird appealed for Aberdeen City Council to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse for special showings of his new movie.

Despite excitement among movie fans, local authority chiefs quickly ruled it out.

The blow left the director “disappointed” and scores of film buffs uhappy.

But there’s now been a plot twist worthy of Hitchcock…

The Arc Cinema – in the filmmaker’s hometown of Peterhead – has come to “save the day” three years after he cut the ribbon on the building.

The Arc Cinema opened in late 2020 in a former bingo hall.

After hearing about the setback, management reached out to Mr Baird.

And even though he was at the film’s world premiere in Texas that night, he wasted no time in replying.

Pretty soon, the deal was done.

Peterhead director ‘proud’ as Arc Cinema confirms Tetris plans

A delighted Mr Baird told us: “I couldn’t be more proud that my hometown cinema has stepped in to screen Tetris for north-east audiences.

“I’m still disappointed that Aberdeen City Council couldn’t secure the necessary permissions to reopen the Belmont.

“But Arc Cinema in Peterhead really pulled out the stops to make sure the film will be seen on the big screen.”

Jon S Baird welcomed the first visitors to the complex, to see his Stan and Ollie film.

Tetris screening now falling into place after being blocked

Marketing manager for the Nottingham-based cinema chain, Mark Gallagher, explained how the idea all came about thanks to the boss of the Peterhead venue.

It was seeing our coverage that gave Laura Daramola the idea to bring Tetris to the Blue Toon.

Lenny Wood, left, and Arc Cinema manager Laura Daramola manned the tea and coffee when the Peterhead site screened the Queen’s funeral.

Speaking to us just hours after sealing the agreement with Apple bigwigs, Mr Gallagher said: “Jon S Baird opened the cinema for us in 2020, so we still had his contact details.

“We sent him an email saying it would be great for us to ‘save the day’.

“He quickly replied and put us in touch with the distributor, and it all worked out.”

Would you travel to Peterhead for the film? Let us know in our comments section below

When can I see Tetris at the Arc Cinema in Peterhead?

The film will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday March 31.

The Arc Cinema doesn’t have times and dates confirmed but screenings will take place around then.

Mr Gallagher confirmed he will be “trying to get it a day or so early”.

Read more about the wrangle between the director and the council here.

First look review: Tetris movie is as bright and colourful as the tumbling blocks themselves

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
A section of Gallowgate has been closed as a safety precaution. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.
Nescol city campus and Aberdeen roads closed due to weather damage
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
'I’m very happy they are here': New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative's attacker with baseball bat after 'rage took over'
Plans have been unveiled to expand this year's Aberdeen Christmas Village into Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas Village to return - and could extend into Union Terrace Gardens
Allan Gillies was jailed for causing 'extreme fear, pain and mental suffering' to his dogs. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Dog owner jailed after 'wanton cruelty' of bulldog and Staffordshire bull terrier
Union Square has been the repeated scenes of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths 'getting worse' in Union Square
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scenes of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

Katie Anderson 16, from Burra fly from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the Shetland teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison in action at the Women's World Curling Championships in Sweden. Supplied by WCF/Jeffrey Au.
Team Morrison bounce back with victory against USA at Women's World Championships
John Hewitt scores Aberdeen's most famous goal - which won the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983. Image: PA
Aberdeen icon John Hewitt - who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners'…
This forever family home is in walk-in condition. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000
Elena Ionascu owns Da Vinci restaurant in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Noemi Carifi: My inspirational colleagues became family when I moved to Aberdeen
A recent 'Save Woodside Library' public demonstration (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
Kirstin Innes: Councillors closing libraries are oblivious to what struggling communities need
Pulled spiced beef brisket can enliven any meal-time. Image: Shutterstock
Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your…
To go with story by John Ross. contract awarded to build Inverness climbing wall Picture shows; impressions of planned climbing wall. Inverness. Supplied by The Ledge Date; 11/03/2022
The Ledge and Whin Park among 11 projects vying for Inverness funding
1st Elgin Beavers has been "life changing" for 7-year-old Louis Ross. He is photographed with his parents Charlie and Margaret. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I can be myself': How joining the Beavers has transformed the life of little…
Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness. Image: Googlemaps.
'Nothing finalised': Highland Council and NHS Highland tight-lipped over future of care home operations…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented