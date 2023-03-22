Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rescue operation was launched on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a man in the water off the coast of Fraserburgh.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews were seen scanning the waters around the Aberdeenshire town after a member of the public raised concerns a person had fallen in the sea.

The alarm was raised at around 1.50pm.

Coastguard rescue teams from Fraserburgh, as well as lifeboat crews, were deployed to search the wider area around the town to investigate the reports.

A search and rescue helicopter was also dispatched from Inverness to help with the search.

The operation was stood down after about three hours and no one was found to be in trouble in the water.

An Aberdeen Coastguard spokeswoman said: “Fraserburgh coastguard rescue team and RNLI lifeboat were sent, alongside the coastguard helicopter from Inverness, to conduct a shoreline search in the Broadsea area of Fraserburgh following a call from a member of the public reporting a person in the water at around 2pm today.

“The search has now been suspended, pending further information, with no one found in distress.”