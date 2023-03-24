Aberdeen fundraising group sleeping outside community centre to show residents they are there to help

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group from Aberdeen is again raising money for homelessness by sleeping out on the streets.

However this year the group are swapping Bridge of Don for Torry to help raise awareness for a community centre.

The Bridge Centre on North Balnagask Road opened in August last year.

It has become a base for various community clubs, a cafe and several charities including homeless charity Bethany Christian Trust.

With many staff from the charity also sleeping outside the centre on Friday, March 24, it is hoped it will help highlight the support available.

Homelessness could happen to anybody

The event forms as part of Bethany Christian Trust’s annual Big Sleep Out where groups all over Scotland raise funds by sleeping out in the cold.

Kam Cockburn, the charity’s community development worker in Aberdeen, said Friday’s sleep out would be more realistic than last year’s at Bridge of Don.

“It’s a lot more real this sleep out than last year,” she said. “You were tucked away no one really knew you were there.

“This one, you’re next to the pub. But the staff have been very supportive.

“One of the reasons for the sleep out was to tell everybody about The Bridge Centre but also to raise awareness of people sleeping rough.

“We’re just doing it for a day but this is a reality for many. And it could happen to anybody.”

As Bethany Christian Trust celebrate 40 years, groups are aiming to raise £40,000 to mark the occasion.

So far the group of 18 in Aberdeen have raised around £1,600.

Help providing hope to those affected

Events and engagement fundraiser for the charity, Luana Ackermann said the event helps people to engage with a difficult and important issue.

Especially as homelessness applications increased last year with Aberdeen City experiencing a 20% rise.

It also encourages those affected that they are not alone.

She added: “It’s just really terrible that this is some people’s everyday reality and this is an evening where we can show empathy to those people. Where we can raise awareness and raise funds as well.”

The Bridge Centre manager, Christopher Hood, said it was also a good opportunity to highlight services available at the building.

He said: “We want people to know that Bethany Christian Trust are working out of this building but also want to highlight that other charities are also using the space.

“Since the building opened, we now run a kids club, a cafe, foodbank services and a legal clinic is just about to start.

“We hope that through these services, it will help provide some hope for those needing support and a better future for many in the community.”