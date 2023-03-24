Aberdeen fundraising group sleeping outside community centre to show residents they are there to help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fundraising group sleeping outside community centre to show residents they are there to help

A group from Aberdeen are sleeping out in the cold by a community centre to help residents know there is help available.

By Lottie Hood
The Bridge Centre was opened in August 2022. Image: King's Community Foundation/ Tucker Tangeman.
The Bridge Centre was opened in August 2022. Image: King's Community Foundation/ Tucker Tangeman.

A group from Aberdeen is again raising money for homelessness by sleeping out on the streets.

However this year the group are swapping Bridge of Don for Torry to help raise awareness for a community centre.

The Bridge Centre on North Balnagask Road opened in August last year.

It has become a base for various community clubs, a cafe and several charities including homeless charity Bethany Christian Trust.

The group from Aberdeen slept out in Bridge of Don last year.

With many staff from the charity also sleeping outside the centre on Friday, March 24, it is hoped it will help highlight the support available.

Homelessness could happen to anybody

The event forms as part of Bethany Christian Trust’s annual Big Sleep Out where groups all over Scotland raise funds by sleeping out in the cold.

Kam Cockburn, the charity’s community development worker in Aberdeen, said Friday’s sleep out would be more realistic than last year’s at Bridge of Don.

“It’s a lot more real this sleep out than last year,” she said. “You were tucked away no one really knew you were there.

Kam Cockburn (second on the left) with some of the Bethany Christian Trust team. Image: Bethany Christian Trust

“This one, you’re next to the pub. But the staff have been very supportive.

“One of the reasons for the sleep out was to tell everybody about The Bridge Centre but also to raise awareness of people sleeping rough.

“We’re just doing it for a day but this is a reality for many. And it could happen to anybody.”

As Bethany Christian Trust celebrate 40 years, groups are aiming to raise £40,000 to mark the occasion.

So far the group of 18 in Aberdeen have raised around £1,600. 

Help providing hope to those affected

Events and engagement fundraiser for the charity, Luana Ackermann said the event helps people to engage with a difficult and important issue.

Especially as homelessness applications increased last year with Aberdeen City experiencing a 20% rise.

It also encourages those affected that they are not alone.

The annual Big Sleep Out is held in places all over Scotland. Image: Bethany Christian Trust

She added: “It’s just really terrible that this is some people’s everyday reality and this is an evening where we can show empathy to those people. Where we can raise awareness and raise funds as well.”

The Bridge Centre manager, Christopher Hood, said it was also a good opportunity to highlight services available at the building.

He said: “We want people to know that Bethany Christian Trust are working out of this building but also want to highlight that other charities are also using the space.

“Since the building opened, we now run a kids club, a cafe, foodbank services and a legal clinic is just about to start.

“We hope that through these services, it will help provide some hope for those needing support and a better future for many in the community.”

