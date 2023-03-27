Portlethen mum taking ‘positive mindset’ to the Courage on the Catwalk stage

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Diane Carmichael credits her young daughter for keeping her going while she was receiving treatment for breast cancer.

“My daughter was only one when I got diagnosed in 2019,” she said. “It just wasn’t an option to not see her grow up.

“She was none the wiser but seeing that little smiley face was a massive help to me.”

In May, five-year-old Jessica Carmichael will be cheering as her mum – now cancer-free – takes to the stage for Courage on the Catwalk.

The popular fashion show returns to the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.

Mrs Carmichael, from Portlethen, was selected as one of the 24 models for this year’s event after being encouraged by a friend to apply.

“This is so far out of my comfort zone,” the 41-year-old said. “I hate being the centre of attention but I felt it was important for me to try and overcome this and try to get some confidence back.

“I’m hoping after each rehearsal it gets less nerve-wracking, but it’s a lot of fun at the same time. It’s such a great group of ladies.”

Hitting the catwalk

The charity fashion show is also a way for Mrs Carmichael to raise awareness of the “incredible” work of Friends of Anchor and to raise funds for the new Anchor centre in Aberdeen.

“When I first attended the hospital for my chemo, I was quite overwhelmed and emotional, so the welcome Friends of Anchor gave there was just incredible. It really put me at ease.

“It’s just the little things – they provide the big comfy chairs for chemo and have people who come round and do manicures and hand massages. It’s great to take your mind of it.

“And it’s every girl’s worst nightmare to lose their hair, but Friends of Anchor issued shampoos and conditioners to help wash your wig and your hair when it was coming back in.”

10 months of treatment

Mrs Carmichael, who works as a fingerprint examiner for the police, had not experienced any symptoms before being told she had breast cancer in April 2019.

After noticing a slight puckering on her skin in the shower one morning, she then discovered a lump and decided to get it checked out by a doctor.

“They said the lump was fairly smooth and round, so probably wouldn’t be something to worry about but they referred me to the breast clinic,” she said.

“They said I could be there four to five hours, so I thought the longer I was there, the worse it would be.

“I got the mammogram, consultation, biopsy and ultrasound all in the same day, and left knowing that I did have breast cancer.”

The biopsy came back to show the cancer was grade three so she underwent surgery first and then her treatment continued with chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Every symptom you can get during chemotherapy, I got,” she said. “I suffered with really bad burnt veins – that was probably the worst. And, I was terribly sick, after the first two rounds I ended up back in hospital.

“My husband, Martin, was brilliant, he came to every appointment, every chemo session. He was adamant he’d be there and I was lucky I could take someone with me.”

‘Here to tell the tale’

As well as the “massive support” from her husband, Mrs Carmichael said she would have been lost without her parents, Alice and Robert Todd, and sisters, Debbi Pearson and Donna Tucker, who always made sure Jessica was looked after.

The mum-of one completed her cancer treatment in February 2020 and is now on hormone therapy which has forced her body into menopause.

“I still count myself extremely lucky and I’m so grateful that I’m still here to tell the tale.

“I’ve always been a positive person and I do think that helps. For anyone who has just been diagnosed, the months ahead are going to be horrendous but you can get through it, I’m living proof you can. Take all the support you can.”

Courage on the Catwalk takes place at the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.