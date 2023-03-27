Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle

Inverness triumphed 1-0 over the Jags, despite Sean Welsh's red card in the second half.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS

Lewis Hyde believes Caley Thistle’s victory over Partick Thistle can be the catalyst for a Championship play-off push.

Nathan Shaw’s goal secured a fine triumph for Inverness on Friday, with Billy Dodds’ men playing much of the second half with 10 men following the dismissal of skipper Sean Welsh.

The result moves them to within six points of Thistle, who occupy fourth-place, with a further game in hand.

With fifth-placed Morton up next at Cappielow next weekend, Hyde is eager to generate timely momentum ahead of his side’s seven remaining games.

He said: “I think it can be the kick-start of something special, to go on and make a drive for the play-offs.

Lewis Hyde, right, celebrates with Ben Woods and Robbie Deas. Image: SNS

“We have a game in hand on Partick, and we are only four points behind Morton who we play next week.

“It brings us right into the thick of things again, after a couple of poor performances in the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve got every fighting chance.

“It’s not an ideal situation to be in, but that three points can just kick-start something.

“We are focusing on the league just now – we will take the semi-final as it comes. It is the pinnacle of our season so far, but right now we’ve got to focus solely on those play-offs.

“That’s the biggest part for us – it gives us a chance at promotion.

“You look at our Scottish Cup games, we have played two of the Premiership teams and done very well.

“We have beaten Livingston twice already this season, and they are in the top half of the Premiership.

“Any team, on any given day, can beat somebody in this league. It’s all about maybe not playing the prettiest of football, but just getting the job done and getting the points on the board.”

‘Really special changing room’

Welsh’s red card was heavily disputed by Caley Jags, with Dodds confirming the club intend to appeal referee Grant Irvine’s decision.

Billy Dodds makes his case to referee Grant Irvine. Image: SNS

Hyde felt the resolve Inverness showed to hold out for the points in the circumstances was highly encouraging.

He added: “I think that’s where great teams come in to play.

“In conditions like that, and when you go down to 10 men, with where we want to be we have got to deal with these things.

“You can make your own luck, and that summed up a really good team performance.

“All the boys dug in. It was a game of two halves. It was 50-50 until the point we had a man sent off.

“We scored beforehand, so we managed to sit in tight and sit disciplined as a unit and as a team.

“The boys were working that extra bit harder for each other. I think we’ve got a really special changing room.”

Hyde drafted in at short notice

Hyde was drafted into the starting line-up at the 11th hour, after Danny Devine pulled up with a calf injury in the warm-up.

Danny Devine was injured in the warm-up against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

It was Hyde’s first start since January, with the 20-year-old making a strong impact in the game.

Hyde was thrilled with the way he and his team-mates adapted to the late change.

He added: “It has been a while, I have kept patient, but it’s about taking my chance when it comes.

“Danny Devine was shaping up to start, he was carrying a knock anyway, and I got the late shout to step in.

“I’m just going to take my chance when it comes and I’m always going to be available, no matter what the situation is going to be.

“I think it shows a bit of resilience from the team as a whole, as we can adjust regardless of the situation.”





