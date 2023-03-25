Man, 32, arrested following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 32-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance in Aberdeen city centre.

Officers were called to the Guild Street area just before 5pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Police have confirmed that one man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

It is understood to have taken place near Aberdeen bus station in Union Square.

Stagecoach Bluebird earlier announced that its services were facing delays leaving the bus station due to “a police incident”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Guild Street, Aberdeen around 4.50pm on Saturday, March 25.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”