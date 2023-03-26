Man taken to hospital following A92 crash near Muchalls days after 17-car crash in almost exactly same location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man taken to hospital following A92 crash near Muchalls days after 17-car crash in almost exactly same location

The latest collision took place at around 12pm today.

By Ellie Milne
The collision took place on the southbound carriageway of the A92 near Muchalls. Image: Google Maps.

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road near Muchalls.

The incident took place just days after a 16-car crash on the same stretch of road. Police were called to the scene of the latest incident on the A92 at midday today.

Ambulance crews also attended and transported a 44-year-old man to hospital for treatment.

One lane of the southbound carriageway was blocked as a result and motorists were advised to take care on approach.

The road was fully reopened by 2.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A92 near to Bridge of Muchalls around 12pm on Sunday, March 26.

​”Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old man was taken by ambulance to hospital.

“The road was reopened around 2.10pm.”

Latest crash on A92 near Muchalls

On Friday, a crash involving 16 cars and a lorry took place on the same stretch of road.

Police, fire and seven ambulance crews, two special operations response teams and a trauma team attended the incident.

One car crashed through a garden wall on the side of the road and ended up on its side against a tree.

Other cars were dented and strewn across the road at different angles, alongside debris and broken glass.

Four people – a 21-year-old woman and three men aged 23, 40 and 58 – were taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for about six hours for the clear-up, which caused significant disruption on the AWPR due to traffic being diverted.

