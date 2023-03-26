Man taken to hospital following A92 crash near Muchalls days after 17-car crash in almost exactly same location

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road near Muchalls.

The incident took place just days after a 16-car crash on the same stretch of road. Police were called to the scene of the latest incident on the A92 at midday today.

Ambulance crews also attended and transported a 44-year-old man to hospital for treatment.

One lane of the southbound carriageway was blocked as a result and motorists were advised to take care on approach.

The road was fully reopened by 2.15pm.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 13:23#A92 Muchalls – Bridge of Muchalls The Southbound carriageway lane is currently restricted due to a collision#TakeCare on approach@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 26, 2023

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A92 near to Bridge of Muchalls around 12pm on Sunday, March 26.

​”Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old man was taken by ambulance to hospital.

“The road was reopened around 2.10pm.”

Latest crash on A92 near Muchalls

On Friday, a crash involving 16 cars and a lorry took place on the same stretch of road.

Police, fire and seven ambulance crews, two special operations response teams and a trauma team attended the incident.

One car crashed through a garden wall on the side of the road and ended up on its side against a tree.

Other cars were dented and strewn across the road at different angles, alongside debris and broken glass.

Four people – a 21-year-old woman and three men aged 23, 40 and 58 – were taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for about six hours for the clear-up, which caused significant disruption on the AWPR due to traffic being diverted.