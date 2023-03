[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were called to reports of a teenager being assaulted near Dyce Academy today.

Officers were called to the city’s Riverview Drive area at about 1.50pm.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of an assault of a teenager in the Riverview Drive area of Aberdeen around 1.50pm on Thursday, March 23.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”