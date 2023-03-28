‘That’s better’: Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brewdog are all set to make some of its equity punks very happy with the announcement of an Extraordinary General Meeting in Ellon this July.

After many investors felt they were missing out on their annual shenanigans when CEO James Watt said earlier the annual event would be run in individual bars around the globe, he has decided to hold a large scale event after all.

It will take place on July 29, and ticket numbers are limited.

It has come as welcome news for investors.

Earlier this year they spoke about their disappointment that the annual large event had been cancelled.

The event, the highlight of some shareholders – known as equity punks – year, was cancelled in favour of a number of events throughout the county.

Beatnik days to return

Described as a “teams call in a pub” shareholders wanted the company to rethink, and it has.

On social media, Brewdog chairman and company joint founder James Watt said: “Save the date – Sat 29th July.

“We are going to do a EGM (Extraordinary General Meeting) at Brewdog HQ, Ellon.

“We’ll build on the successful elements of the Beatnik days & we will also have lots of the elements you all love about a classic AGM too.

“Watch this space.”

In a statement for Brewdog a spokesman said: “We wanted to do things a little different this year, to give more of our brilliant shareholders the opportunity to participate in our AGM by making it more local with events held in our bars around the country.

“However, we’ve listened to the feedback and its clear our shareholders love getting together, to enjoy great company and great beer.

“So we’ve decided to do a host new event at our Ellon HQ brewery in the summer, which is going to be amazing.

“We can’t wait to share more details soon.”

Shareholders delight

Responding to the news of the reinstated Aberdeenshire party, shareholders appeared to be a bit happier with the news than they were last month.

Alan Smith wrote: “Excellent idea.”

While a user with the name A Hoppy Place asked: “What are the special resolutions that require an EGM?”

User David Scott using the Twitter handle @AberdeenDave said: “Excellent idea. Date duly saved.”

User KC said: “That’s better.”

While Gary MacKay under the handle @garymac1965, wrote: “Looking forward to it. Hotel booked!”